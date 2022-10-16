Prithviraj Sukumaran's Birthday: Dulquer Salmaan, Shruti Haasan, More Celebs Extend Wishes

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is celebrating his 40th birthday on October 16, 2022, Sunday. Wishes have been pouring in for the actor on social media on his special day. To mark his birthday, the makers of Prabhas-starrer film Salaar have also released a fresh poster featuring him in an intense look.

Famous celebrities like Dulquer Salmaan, and Shruti Haasan and more headed to their respective social media space and extended heartfelt wishes to Prithviraj Sukumaran on his birthday.

Dulquer Salmaan, Shruti Haasan & more wish 'Happy Birthday' to Prithviraj Sukumaran

Sita Ramam star Dulquer Salmaan reposted the poster of Salaar featuring the first look of Sukumaran and wrote, "THIS LOOKS INSANE !! WISHING YOU THE HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY P AND CAN NOT WAIT FOR WHAT YOU HAVE IN STORE FOR US THIS COMING YEAR ! ALONG WITH INCREDIBLE FILMS WISHING FOR YOU TO GET SOME AMAZING TRAVEL AND TIME WITH SUPS AND ALLY! ees HOMBALE FILMS @THEREALPRITHVI Happy Birthday!"

Nazriya Nazim headed to her Instagram handle and dropped an adorable picture with her 'brother' Prithviraj Sukumaran. Sharing a couple of pictures, she wrote, "Happy birthday to my brother … The sweetest n kindest … My brother ….u deserve everything u wish for … Happy 40."

Actor Mammootty took to his Twitter handle and shared some candid glimpses of himself having a conversation with the birthday boy during an event. Sharing the pics, he simply wrote, "Happy birthday Dear Raju."

Actor Shruti Haasan, who will also star alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran in Salaar, also reposted Salaar's poster on her Instagram Story. Sharing the poster, she wrote, "Happy Birthday".

Mohanlal wished his 'dear Raju' in the sweetest way possible. "Wishing you a very happy birthday dear Raju. May you be blessed with good health and happiness and may all your wishes come true. @PrithviOfficial."

Wishing you a very happy birthday dear Raju.

May you be blessed with good health and happiness and may all your wishes come true.

@PrithviOfficial pic.twitter.com/UMwZ9YDQPI — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) October 16, 2022

Image: PTI, Twitter/@PRITHVIOFFICIAL