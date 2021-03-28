Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Chakram' Was Initially Shot With Mohanlal, Dileep & Vidya Balan?

Chakram is a Malayalam language drama film written and directed by the late A.K.Lohithadas released in December 2003. The film starred Prithviraj Sukumaran, Meera Jasmine, Vijeesh, and Chandra Laxman. The plot revolved around Chandrahasan, a truck driver who marries his love interest Indrani and his life take an unexpected turn when his best friend kidnap's his wife and he goes to rescue her. The film was released in Prithviraj's initial career but did you know Chakram was first shot with Mohanlal, Dileep, and Vidya Balan? Read on to know more about Chakram movie trivia-

Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Chakram' was initially shot with Mohanlal, Dileep, and Vidya Balan

Chakram was supposed to be Vidya Balan's film debut. Along with Vidya, the film was originally planned with Mohanlal and Dileep in lead roles and Kamal was the director of the film. The film got shelved after few days of shooting and the reasons for the shutdown were unknown. In an interview with Anupam Kher a few years ago, Vidya Balan revealed that after the film got shelved she was considered a "jinx" in the South Indian film industry and she was removed from nearly 12 movies. Her big break came in 2005, with Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Parineeta which fetched her the Filmfare Best Female Debut award.

A look at Prithviraj Sukumaran's movies

Prithviraj Sukumaran made his acting debut with Malayalam film Nandanam in 2002 which was a commercial success. In 2006, he starred in coming of age film Classmates which became the highest-grossing film Malayalam film ever during that time. He won Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor in 2012 for medical drama Ayalum Njanum Thammil and biographical film Celluloid. In 2019, he made his directional debut with Lucifer which is to date the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever.

In his upcoming projects, Prithviraj will be seen in Jana Gana Mana along with Siddique, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vincy Aloshious, and many more. According to the promo of the movie released in January 2021, Prithviraj plays a suspect who is interrogated by a cop, played by Suraj Venjaramoodu. He will also star in Mohanlal's directional debut Barroz: Guardian of D' Gama's Treasure which began filming earlier this month and the film is slated to release in 2022.

Promo Image Source: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Vidya Balan's Instagram handles