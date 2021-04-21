Prithviraj Sukumaran's First Look In 'Kaduva' Revealed In BTS Instagram Video; Watch

Prithviraj Sukumaran has begun the filming of his highly anticipated film which is currently titled Kaduva. The actor has made sure to keep the project tightly under wraps despite the many speculations among fans. They have been waiting to get a glimpse of his look in the film ever since it was announced. His wife Supriya Menon, who is known to be closely involved in all of his films, has recently shared a short video that shows the first glimpse of his character. The video promptly received excited reactions from netizens.

Supriya Menon shares peek of Prithviraj Sukumaran in Kaduva

Among the many upcoming films of Prithviraj, Kaduva is arguably the most anticipated one from the lot. Supriya shared a short video on her Instagram with the caption, “Kaduva... currently rolling!ðŸ’›”. The video begins as the actor steps out of his vanity van after having donned his costume. He is seen sporting a traditional outfit while holding a cup in his hand. The slow-motion video sees him walking towards the sets, after having immersed himself into his character.

Images courtesy: Supriya Menon's Instagram comments

The video took no time in yielding a wave of reactions from fans, who expressed their excitement for this film and said that they were waiting for it to arrive on screen. The actor will be seen opposite Samyuktha Menon, who has been selected to play the female lead in the film, as per Cinema Express. Along with Samyuktha, popular Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has also joined the star cast of this film, touted to play a villainous role in the plot. Vivek had previously made his debut in Malayalam films with Lucifer, which was coincidentally another one of Prithviraj’s projects. Further details about Kaduva are expected to be divulged soon.

Some of the other upcoming films up Prithviraj’s sleeve are Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure, Bhramam, Aadujeevitham and others. He has predominantly worked in Malayalam films during the course of his acting career. However, he has also starred in Tamil, Telugu and a few Hindi films in the past. Some of his other popular films include Driving License, Brother's Day and many more.

Promo image courtesy: Prithviraj Sukumaran Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.