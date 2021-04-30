Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Kaduva's' Filming Has Been Halted Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Kaduva is an upcoming Malayalam film directed by Shaji Kailas and stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead. Prithviraj Sukumaran had started shooting for the film on April 17, 2021, but recently the director of the film took to social media and announced that filming has been halted. He also said that the shooting will resume when the situation becomes a little better.

Kaduva's shooting has been suspended due to COVID-19

Taking to Facebook, Shaji Kailas shared a picture of Prithviraj and penned a note about the film in his caption. He wrote, “We are temporarily suspending the shooting of movie ‘Kaduva’ declaring solidarity with the COVID prevention activities of our government. We will resume shooting when the situation becomes a little more comfortable… Stay safe... Stay Healthy....” Fans appreciated the decision and commented writing, “Good dissuasion come back strong,” “That's good.” Take a look below.

Shaji has often been sharing updates about the film on social media. Earlier, sharing a picture of Prithviraj, he wrote, “When I have a goal in my mind.. nothing can stop me...Revealing the first snap of Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan... #Kaduva shoot in progress”

A look at Kaduva's new cast member

A few days ago, the team welcomed a new cast member, Arjun Ashokan on board. Taking to Instagram, Prithviraj shared a picture of Arjun and wrote, “Welcome on board Arjun @arjun_ashokan One of the most exciting young actors in Malayalam Cinema! #KADUVA Shoot in progress!”

More about Kaduva

The movie will be based on the life of a real-life character Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan and is scripted by Jinu Abraham’ and Abhinandan Ramanujam. The movie is produced under the banner of Magic Frames and Prithviraj Sukumaran Productions. It marks Prithviraj’s second collaboration with Shaji after Simhasanam and also marks Shaji Kailas' return to Mollywood after 6 years. The film’s title and Prithviraj’s first look were shared on his birthday, last year. Take a look below.

About Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming film

Apart from this, Prithviraj will soon be seen in the upcoming film Kuruthi. The film is directed by Manu Warrier and also stars Murali Gopy, Roshan Mathew, Shine Tom Chacko and Srindaa. It is slated to release in theatres on May 13, 2021.

