Prithviraj Sukumaran's Most Memorable Comedy Films You Must Check Out; See List

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is one of the most sought-after actors in Malayalam Cinema, began his career with the commercially successful film Nandanam in 2002 after which there was no going back for him. From his power-packed performances in films like Hero, Anwar to his versatile performances in films like Classmates, Indian Rupee, the 38-year-old actor has established himself as a successful actor in varieties of genres. Let's take a look at Prithviraj Sukumaran's best comedy films:

Mozhi

Prithviraj's 2007 romantic comedy film Mozhi, which is produced by Singham actor Prakash Raj, is one of his most critically acclaimed films. Prithviraj essays the role of a musician Karthik, who is on the path to discover love and falls for hearing and speech impaired girl Archana played by Jyotika. He befriends her and develops a deep bond but she rejects his marriage proposal since she grew up in an unloving environment and does not believe in love. The film was a commercial hit grossing Rs. 20 crore on box office over the budget of Rs. 2.5 crore. The film received critical acclaim and at present has an IMDB rating of 8 out of 10.

Driving License

The comedy-drama film Driving License shows Prithviraj as Superstar Hareendran, who is famous for his driving skills but loses his driving license. After his huge fan, a Motor Vehicle Inspector knows about his urgent need for a driving license, he agrees to deliver the license to him illegally. However, a feud develops between them which takes a toll on both of their personal and professional lives. The film was a commercial hit grossing Rs. 384.5 million on box office and at present has an IMDB rating of 7.2/10.

Sapthamashree Thaskaraha

The comedy thriller film Sapthamashree Thaskaraha follows the story of seven men, who are sent to prison, and upon knowing each other they find out they have been exploited by the same con man. Their group consists of both common men and con men and they plan a small heist to raid the fraudster's life savings. The film premiered on September 6, 2014, among other Onam releases, the film turned out to be a blockbuster hit grossing over Rs. 19.5 crore on box office. The film opened to positive reviews and at present has an IMDB rating of 6.8/10.

Paavada

Prithviraj starred in the 2016 Malayalam comedy-drama film Paavada along with Miya George, Anoop Menon, Asha Sarath, Nedumudi Venu, and Maniyanpilla Raju. In the film, Prithviraj is shown as Pambu Joy whose married life falls apart die his alcoholism. George is shown Pavada Babu who embraces alcoholism after he fails as a producer. They both meet at a rehabilitation center and the duo decides to help each other with their drinking problems. The film ran for over 100 days in Kerala and was a commercial hit grossing Rs. 16.34 crores. The film received positive reviews and was known for its hilarious one-liners and humor and at present holds an IMDB rating of 6.2/10.

Swapnakoodu

Swapnakoodu was among Prithiviraj's successful films early in his career which released on September 5, 2003, and emerged as the third highest-grossing Malayam film of the year. The film follows three young men Kunjooju, Deepu, and Ashtamurthy, each with different personalities, who try to win the affections of a beautiful woman named Kamala. Kamala's family dies and she finds herself deserted and amidst all this, she realizes who she truly loves. The film has an IMDB rating of 6.5/10.

IMAGE: STILL FROM DRIVING LICENSE TRAILER

