Prithviraj Sukumaran's Most Memorable Political Films You Must Watch

Prithviraj Sukumaran is one of the most popular Malayalam actors who is a recipient of numerous awards including a National Film Award, three Kerela State Film awards, and many more. The 38-year-old actor, who made his debut in 2002 with Nakshathrakkannulla Rajakumaran Avanundoru Rajakumari, has acted in over 100 films so far in several genres. Let's take a look at Prithviraj's best political movies.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's Best Political Movies

Daivanamathil

The 2005 Malayalam film Daivanamathil is based on the Demolition of Babri Masjid in December 1992 which had its repercussions on Muslims in Kerala at the time. Directed by Jayaraj the film starred Prithvirah as Anwar, Bhavana as Sameera in the lead role while Zeenath and Nilambur Ayisha appeared in supporting roles. The film shows Anwar encountering a group of Karsevaks in a train who are headed to the demolition of Babri Masjid and the experience greatly disturbs him. After that, he no longer stays the same romantic husband to his wife and decides to joins Jihad and goes on to become a full-extremist.

Pakal

The 2006 film Pakal stars Prithiviraja and Jyothirmayi in the lead and Sudheesh, Thilakan, Jagathy, Jagadish, and many others in essential roles. The film follows the story of a reported Nandakumar who is assigned to cover the hapless plight of farmers at Pannakamkudi. Upon seeing the adverse conditions of farmers and witnessing mass suicides, Nandakumar decides to help the people of the village. He along with his media team become a part of the village and many people in the government circles lose their sleep as they report their exploitation towards farmers.

Classmates

Classmates is a coming-of-age romantic film that starred Prithiviraj, Narain, Hayasirya, Indrajit Sukumaran, and Kavya Madhavan in the lead role. The film shows a group of friends getting together for a class reunion years after their school years to relive fond memories and revive their joy. Their friend and former politician Sukuram attempt suicide but it is later discovered that it was a murder attempt. The film became the highest-grossing Malayalam film at the time, grossing Rs. 23 crore on box office.

Vaasthavam

Vaastavam is a romantic political thriller film directed by M Padmakar which is loosely based on Thakazhi's novel Enippadikal. The film starred Prithviraj, Kavya Madhavan in the lead whereas Samvrutha Sunil, Murali, Jathi Sreekumar, Sindhu Menon among others in crucial roles. The film shows Balchandra who has to take on the responsibility for his four sisters on his shoulders after a family crisis. His financial needs force him to become a corrupt officer who always wants money and power. Prithviraj had won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for his role at the age of 24, making him the youngest recipient of the award at the time.

IMAGE: PRITHVIRAJ SUKUMARAN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.