Prithviraj Sukumaran's Movies That Also Featured His Actor-brother Indrajith

Prithviraj Sukumaran is one of the known names in the Malayalam movie industry and so is his brother Indrajith Sukumaran. The actor has appeared in a variety of movies with his brother where they both essayed pivotal roles in the film. Movies such as Classmates, The Way Home, Tiyaan, Lucifer, Color of Sky, Police Kalyanam, Krithyam and many others showcased the siblings together.

Prithviraj's movies with brother Indrajith

Tiyaan

Released in 2017, the socio-political drama movie featured Prithviraj and Indrajith in the lead with Murali Gopy, Ananya, Ravi Singh, Adesh S Nair, Suraj Venjaramoodu and others in the supporting roles. Directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar and bankrolled by Haneef Mohammad, the movie received a mixed response from the audience as well as critics.

Classmates

The 2006 coming-of-age romantic movie Classmates followed the story of a group of college students who get together for a class reunion where one of them goes into a coma. The movie featured Prithviraj and Indrajith alongside other talented actors namely Jayasurya, Narain, Kavya Madhavan, Radhika, Balachandra Menon and many more. The movie was a huge hit among the fans and also became one of the highest-grossing Malayalam movies of that time.

City of God

Directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, the movie followed a series of incidents that linked the lives of a labour couple, an actor, a criminal and the wife of a businessman. The movie involved actors namely Prithviraj Sukumaran, Indrajith Sukumaran, Rima Kallingal, Rajeev Pillai, Rohini Raghuvaran, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Swetha Menon, Rajesh Hebbar, Anil Murali, Sreehari and many more. Written by Babu Janardhanan and bankrolled by Anitha Anil Mathew, the movie was later dubbed in Hindi.

Lucifer

Featuring Mohanlal in the lead, the movie is by far one of the highest-grossing Malayalam movies ever. Prithviraj Sukumaran also made his directorial debut with this movie that received immense love from fans. The movie also included other popular actors namely Manju Warrier, Vivek Oberoi, Indrajith Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Nyla Usha, Sai Kumar, Giju John, Fazil, Sachin Khedekar and many others.

Double Barrel

This is another one among Indrajith and Prithviraj's movies that was directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. Released in 2015, the movie was a gangster comedy film that featured the brother duo in the lead. The movie was not well received by the audience as well as the critics and was also unable to perform well at the box office. Other cast members of the movie included actors namely Arya, Sunny Wayne, Isha Sharwani, Swathi Reddy, Asif Ali, Chemban Vinod Jose, Pearle Maaney and many others.

