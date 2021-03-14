Prithviraj Sukumaran's Movies With Power-packed Action Sequences That Every Fan Must Watch

Prithviraj Sukumaran, in his long career, has featured in many films, exploring a diverse range of themes, which are loved by fans. Prithviraj's films are known for their action-packed scenes. Thus, here is the list of Prithviraj's films that featured well-choreographed and impactful action sequences -

Prithviraj Sukumaran movies with impactful action sequences

1. Lucifer

Lucifer is a Malayalam action thriller movie directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The movie saw Prithviraj Sukumaran making his directional debut. The movie also features Mohanlal in the lead role. The story of the movie follows political warfare as the Godfather of a political party dies and various successors emerge to take the throne. Lucifer became the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever.

2. Darvinte Parinamam

Darvinte Parinamam is a Malayalam action comedy film directed by Jijo Antony. The movie features Hannah Reji Koshy as the female lead and Chemban Vinod Jose as the antagonist. In the movie, Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the role of Anil Anto, a TV operator who moves to a new city with his pregnant wife, but certain events get him involved with Darvin, a crime boss. The film had action-packed scenes between Anil Anto and Darvin.

3. Ranam

Ranam is a Malayalam film also known as Detriot Crossing. The movie features Rahaman and Isha Talwar in pivotal roles. In the movie, Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the role of Aadhi, an orphan who works as a mechanic and also a getaway driver for Damodar, a drug lord. The movie had various high-voltage action scenes.

4. Puthiya Mukham

Puthiya Mukham is a Malayalam action drama film directed by Diphan. The movie also features Priyamani as the female lead. Prithviraj Sukumaran in the movie plays the role of Krishnakumar, a simple engineering student who, after an attack by Sudhi the antagonist, becomes violent and seeks revenge. The movie was a box office hit and pushed the stardom of Prithviraj to new heights. The movie was loved by the fans for its action sequences.

5.Oozham

Oozham is a Malayalam action thriller movie directed by Jeethu Joseph. The film also stars Neeraj Madhav and Divya Pillai in lead roles. In the movie, Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the role of Surya Krishnamoorthy who teams up with his friend and fiance to avenge the death of his family who is killed by the CEO of a pharmaceutical company. The movie had well-choreographed action scenes as fans saw Surya seeking vengeance.