Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'My Story' Got Delayed, Was Supposed To Release In 2017

Prithviraj Sukumaran is one of the most celebrated artists of the movie industry who has essayed a variety of significant roles in his career so far. One of Prithviraj Sukumaran's movies My Story created a huge buzz among the audiences as one of the actors from the movie released a controversial statement against a legendary actor of the industry. Read ahead to know what was the reason behind the delay of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s My Story release.

My Story movie trivia

As per reports by IMDB, the release of one of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s movies My Story was postponed due to a major controversy created by a statement by one of the cast members. My Story movie, released in 2018, was earlier slated to release in December 2017 but was postponed and finally released in July 2018. It was reported that one of the lead actors of the film, Parvathy Thiruvothu, released some controversial statement about legendary Malayalam actor Mammootty and it resulted in the latter’s fans boycotting Parvathy Thiruvothu’s movies. The actor had to face a backlash from Mammooty fans which eventually delayed the release of My Story.

My Story plot, cast & more

Directed and bankrolled by Roshni Dinaker, My Story featured prolific actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Parvathy Thiruvothu in the lead. The plot of the movie followed the lives of two actors who meet on a movie set and fall in love with each other; however, the girl had been set to get married to the producer of the film. As the story continues, the actor becomes a movie star but as he is still in love with the girl, he decides to look for her and finds out that he has a daughter with her. The cast of the movie includes actors namely Mukul Dev, Arun V. Narayan, Ganesh Venkatraman, Roger Narayan, Nandhu, Maniyanpilla Raju, Manoj K. Jayan, Sona Heiden and a few more talented actors.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s movies

Apart from My Story, some of the other popular Prithviraj Sukumaran’s movies include Akale, Vaasthavam, Thirakkatha, Avan Chandiyude Makan, Thalappavu, Veettilekulla Vazhi, Ayalum Njanum Thammil, Celluloid, Nakshathrakkannulla Rajakumaran Avanundoru Rajakumari, Meerayude Dukhavum Muthuvinte Swapnavum, Darvinte Parinamam, Teja Bhai & Family, and many more.

