Prithviraj Sukumaran's Urumi, Celluloid, And Other Period Dramas To Binge Watch

Prithviraj Sukumaran has captivated the audience with his stellar acting and performance in various movies. The actor, who predominantly works in Malayalam movies, has also featured in various Hindi, Telugu and Tamil movies. Prithviraj Sukumaran debuted in 2002 and has since then appeared in over 100 films. Here is a list of Prithviraj Sukumaran's movies that attempted to truly depict a particular time period.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's movies that dealt with a bygone era

1. Ennu Ninte Moideen

Ennu Ninte Moideen is a biographical romantic drama film. The movie is based on the real-life story of Kanchanamala and B. P. Moideen, which took place in the 1960s. The film showcases the harrowing love story of Moideen, who belongs to a renowned Muslim family, and Kanchanamala, who is the daughter of a Hindu Thiyyar landlord. Since inter-religious marriages were taboo then, the couple has to go separate ways as their families objected to their relationship. The movie featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Parvathy Thiruvothu playing the title characters of Moideen and Kanchanamala while actors like Bala, Tovino Thomas, Sai Kumar, Sashi Kumar and Lena appeared in supporting roles. The movie is one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time. The movie has a rating of 8 stars out of 10 on IMDb.

2. Celluloid

Celluloid is a biographical drama based on the life story of J.C. Daniel, the father of Malayalam cinema. The movie covers the making of his film Vigathakumaran (1928) and the story of Vigathakumaran's heroine P. K. Rosie. For his performance in the movie of J.C. Daniel, Prithviraj Sukumaran won the Kerala State Film Awards for Best Film and Best Actor. The movie also starred Sreenivasan, Mamta Mohandas and Chandni in the lead roles. The movie has a rating of 7.7 stars out of 10 on IMDb.

3. Urumi: The Warriors Who Wanted to Kill Vasco Da Gama

The movie is a period action film set in the early 16th century. Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the role of Murikkancheri Kelu, who seeks to avenge the death of his father at the hands of the colonisers. The movie also featured actors like Prabhu Deva, Genelia D'Souza, Amol Gupte, Jagathy Sreekumar, Nithya Menon, and Alexx O'Nell in lead roles and featured Tabu, Arya and Vidya Balan in extended cameos. The movie, at the time of its production, was one of the most expensive Malayalam movies to be made. The movie has a rating of 7 stars out of 10 on IMDb.

4. Thalappavu

Thalappavu is a period thriller film based on the events related to Naxal Varghese and Police Constable P. Ramachandran Nair. The film depicts the social and political issues of the Naxalite era of the 1970s in Kerala. The movie was a critical success but failed commercially. The movie won several awards like the Kerala State Film Awards for Best Actor and Best Debut Director, Kerala Film Critics Awards for Best Film, Best Director, Best Scriptwriter, Amateur Little Theatre Award for Best Debutant Director, Sohan Antony Memorial Film Award for Best Director. The movie also featured Lal, Atul Kulkarni, Rohini, and Dhanya Mary Varghese. The movie has a rating of 7.3 stars out of 10 on IMDb.

5. Kaaviya Thalaivan

Kaaviya Thalaivan is a Tamil historical comedy film set in the early 20th century. The film is about the lives of two theatre artists and the competition that exists between them in a small drama troupe. Prithviraj Sukumaran played the role of the main antagonist of the movie. The film also featured Prithviraj and Vedhika, while Nassar and Anaika Soti appeared in supporting roles. A. R. Rahman composed the music of the movie which was highly related to the era of the 1920s music. The movie has a rating of 7.6 stars out of 10 on IMDb.

IMAGE: PRITHVIRAJ SUKUMARAN'S INSTAGRAM

