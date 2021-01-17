Prithviraj Sukumaran's Vocals Made All These Songs A Megahit | Here's The List

Prithviraj Sukumaran has received appreciation for his performances on the big screen. He can not only act but has also mesmerized many with his singing talent. Many films feature Prithviraj’s songs that turned out to be a chartbuster. He debuted as a singer in 2009 in Puthiya Mukhanby lending his voice for the title song, Kaane Kaane. Know about other Prithviraj’s songs below.

Also Read | Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Vellinakshatram' & Other Horror Films To Watch On Spooky Weekend

Megahit songs voiced by Prithviraj Sukumaran

Njan

The 2010 action thriller film Anwar has Njan song. It is a smooth peppy dance number featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mamta Mohandas, both also lending their voice. The singers also include Reshmi, Priya, and Asif Akbar. It is composed by Gopi Sundar from lyrics by Rafeeq Ahmed.

Oru Kadha Parayunnu Lokam

Prithviraj, Sayanora, and Anoop sang Oru Kadha that served as the title track for the 7th Day movie. The music of the track was composed by Deepak Dev. Lyrics were penned down by Vinayak, while Anoop wrote the rap lyrics.

Also Read | Prithviraj Sukumaran Was First Malayalam Actor To Flaunt 6 Pack Abs For His B'wood Movie

Ivide

Ivide is the theme song of a Malayalam-English language crime drama of the same name. The soundtrack and background score were composed by Gopi Sundar. It is a soft heartbreaking and motivating song. Along with Prithviraj, the video also features Nivin Pauly and Bhavana, both playing supporting roles in the film.

Also Read | Prithviraj Wraps Up 'Kuruthi'; Says It Was One Of The Most 'intense Movies Done So Far'

Arikil Ini Njan Varaam

Prithviraj Sukumaran rendered a soulful melodious track Arikil Ini Njan Varaam. It is from the 2017 thriller movie Adam Joan. The music is composed by Deepak Dev with lyrics penned by Santhosh Varma. Additional work on keyboards, bass, acoustic, electric guitars, drums, and percussions are by Deepak, Mithun, and Nirmal Antony.

Adakachakko

The latest song by Prithviraj Sukumaran is Adakachakko, co-sung by Biju Menon. It is the promo song for the Ayyappanum Koshiyum movie. The music is by Jakes Bejoy and the lyrics are penned by B K Harinarayanan. The ethnic vocal is by Nanjamma, with backing vocals are by Keshav Vinod, Ajaey Shravan, Sangeetha, Devu, Sreekanth Hariharan, and Sreeraj.

Also Read | Prithviraj Sukumaran's Films With Jayasurya That Shows Their Hit Onscreen Chemistry

Besides Njan, Oru Kadha, Ivide, there are few other tracks that the actor has sung. Prithviraj’s songs also include Kaattu Paranjathum, Kettille Kettille, Vadakku Vadakku, Tarzan Anthony Coming Back to Cinema, and Premamennaal. Most of Prithviraj's songs are party numbers or title tracks. Prithviraj Sukumaran has collaborated the most with composers Gopi Sunder and Deepak Dev.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.