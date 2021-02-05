Last Updated:

Prithviraj Wishes 'Father Nedumpally' Aka Fazil A Very Happy Birthday; View Post

Prithviraj Sumukaran took to Instagram in order to wish Aleksa Muhammed Fazil, who played the character of Father Nedumpally in 'Lucifer', a very happy birthday

Written By
Ganesh Raheja
Prithviraj

Prithviraj Sumukaran took to Instagram to wish Aleksa Muhammed Fazil, who played the character of Father Nedumpally in his directorial debut film, Lucifer, a very happy birthday. The post that the actor-director was seen sharing is essentially a still of Fazil as Father Nedumpally in the Prithviraj-directed feature. The post can be found below as well as on Prithviraj's Instagram handle.

About Fazil's character in Lucifer:

The Malayalam industry veteran plyaed the character of Father Nedumpally in Prithviraj's first film as a director. Throughout the course of the feature presentation, one can see that Fazil's character, in the director's first big-screen appearance in over three decades, essentially serves as a mentor, voice of reason, wisdom and influence for Mohanlal's character in the film, namely Stephen Nedumpally. In addition to that, Fazil's Father Nedumpally, in the universe of the film, is a priest who runs an orphanage, with one of the children brought up and being mentored by him being a younger version of Mohanlal's Stephen. It is unclear as to whether or not Fazil willl reprise his character for the rumoured sequels to Lucifer

About Fazil:

Aleksa Muhammed Fazil, or mononymously known as Fazil, on top of being an actor, is a director, screenwriter and a producer as well. The prolific Malayalam movie industry veteran has been a part of some of the most iconic productions in the history of Malayalam and regional cinema. Fazil, who has recently turned 68 years old, has been a part of films like Life Is Beautiful, Vismayathumbathu, Living Together, Manivathoorile Aayiram Sivarathrikal and Kannukkul Nilavu, to name a few. The list of Fazil's movies has many such films that have been deemed as memorable by the viewers. His most recent outing was the Mohanlal-starrer Lucifer. As far as his other projects are concerned, nothing has been revealed by the director himself or the people that he is represented by as yet.

