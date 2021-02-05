Prithviraj Wishes 'Father Nedumpally' Aka Fazil A Very Happy Birthday; View Post

Prithviraj Sumukaran took to Instagram to wish Aleksa Muhammed Fazil, who played the character of Father Nedumpally in his directorial debut film, Lucifer, a very happy birthday. The post that the actor-director was seen sharing is essentially a still of Fazil as Father Nedumpally in the Prithviraj-directed feature. The post can be found below as well as on Prithviraj's Instagram handle.

The Post:

About Fazil's character in Lucifer:

The Malayalam industry veteran plyaed the character of Father Nedumpally in Prithviraj's first film as a director. Throughout the course of the feature presentation, one can see that Fazil's character, in the director's first big-screen appearance in over three decades, essentially serves as a mentor, voice of reason, wisdom and influence for Mohanlal's character in the film, namely Stephen Nedumpally. In addition to that, Fazil's Father Nedumpally, in the universe of the film, is a priest who runs an orphanage, with one of the children brought up and being mentored by him being a younger version of Mohanlal's Stephen. It is unclear as to whether or not Fazil willl reprise his character for the rumoured sequels to Lucifer.

About Fazil:

Aleksa Muhammed Fazil, or mononymously known as Fazil, on top of being an actor, is a director, screenwriter and a producer as well. The prolific Malayalam movie industry veteran has been a part of some of the most iconic productions in the history of Malayalam and regional cinema. Fazil, who has recently turned 68 years old, has been a part of films like Life Is Beautiful, Vismayathumbathu, Living Together, Manivathoorile Aayiram Sivarathrikal and Kannukkul Nilavu, to name a few. The list of Fazil's movies has many such films that have been deemed as memorable by the viewers. His most recent outing was the Mohanlal-starrer Lucifer. As far as his other projects are concerned, nothing has been revealed by the director himself or the people that he is represented by as yet.

