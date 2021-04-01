Prithviraj Wishes Superstar Rajinikanth As Centre Honours Him With Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Rajinikanth is regarded as one of the most respected personalities in Indian cinema, having worked in a long list of successful films. It has been recently announced that he has been bestowed the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award and has been receiving wishes from all over, since. Among the many who have wished him on social media is actor Prithviraj. He sent a heartfelt message to the veteran actor on this occasion, congratulating him for receiving the honour; which was soon followed by excited wishes from their loyal fans as well.

Prithviraj sends his wishes to Rajinikanth

Dadasaheb Phalke award is regarded as one of the highest honours that can be bestowed on a film personality. The announcement of Rajinikanth receiving this award after working in films for decades came as exciting news for all of his loyal fans. Film celebrities from all over the country have been wishing him on the achievement, with Prithviraj having joined them a short while ago. He has posted the veteran actor’s picture in his latest Instagram post and penned a few words of praise in the caption as well.

His caption reads, “Congratulations #Rajini Sir! Well deserved accolade! #DadaSahebPhalke Award! ðŸ˜ŠðŸ™”. The post was soon followed by a wave of reactions from the fans who also joined Prithviraj in congratulating him. They paid their respects by referring to him as “Thalaiva”, which is commonly used as a term to refer to Rajinikanth by his fans. The actor was last seen in Darbar which released last year, and he is expected to be seen next in Annaatthe quite soon.

Image courtesy: Prithviraj's Instagram comments

Prithviraj, on the other hand, has a long list of upcoming films this year. Some of these include Aadujeevitham, Kuruthi, Star and others. He is all set to collaborate with Malayalam films star Mohanlal for Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure, which will also be directed by the veteran actor. Some of Prithviraj’s other popular films include Driving License, Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Brother's Day and many more. The actor has himself received a number of prestigious awards in the course of his long career, which includes multiple Kerala State Film Awards.

Promo image courtesy: Prithviraj & Rajinikanth Instagram

