Prithviraj's Ayyappanum Koshiyum And Other Films That Throw Light On How Ego Backfires

Whether it is romance, comedy, or action genre, many Malayalam films have depicted the different shades of human emotions. Several films have shown how small incidents can turn into a dangerous thing simply because people's ego hampers their ability to be rational. From Prithviraj Sukumaran's Ayyappanum Koshiyum to Shane Nigam's Kumbalangi Nights, here are movies that have thrown light on how ego backfires-

Maheshinte Prathikaaram

Maheshinte Prathikaaram is a Malayalam language comedy-drama film that released in 2016. The film is the directorial debut of Dileesh Pothan and it starred Fahadh Faasil, Anusree, Alencier Ley Lopez, Aparna Balamurali, and Soubin Shahir in pivotal roles. The film revolved around Mahesh, a photographer who gets beaten up by a stranger when he tries to resolve an issue in the village. After feeling humiliated by the incident, Mahesh sets out to take an act of revenge on the stranger. The film was both a commercial success and it went on to win several awards including Best Original Screenplay and Best Feature Film in Malayalam at 64th National Film Awards.

Kumbalangi Nights

Kumbalangi Nights is a Malayalam language comedy-drama film that released in 2019. The directorial debut of Madhu Narayan starred Shane Nigam, Soubin Shahir, Fahadh Faasil, and Sreenath Bhas in the lead and Anna Ben, Grace Antony, and Mathew Thomas in the supporting roles. The film revolved around four siblings - Saji, Bonny, Bobby, and Franky, who share a love-hate relationship with each other but circumstances force them to keep their animosity aside and support each other. The film received universal critical acclaim and has been listed in several Malayalam publications as one of the best Malayalam films of the decade.

Ishq

Ishq is a Malayalam language romantic thriller film that released in 2019. Directed by Anuraj Manohar, the film starred Shane Nigam and Ann Sheetal in the lead and also featured Shine Tom Chacko and Liona Lishoy in pivotal roles. The film revolved around a young couple, Sachi and Vasudha, who gets harassed by two men while on a road trip. The incident affects their relationship and they go on their separate ways, making Sachi take revenge and discover the truth about those strangers who pretended to be police officers.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Ayyappanum Koishiyum is a Malayalam language action drama thriller that released in 2020. The film starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the title roles and, Anil Nedumangad, Gowri Nandha, Ranjith, and others in supporting roles. The film revolved around a police officer Ayyappan, who is an upright man who always strives to do the right thing. However, things change when a retired army havildar, Koshy, settles in his village, and their egos clash. The film met with a positive response from critics and was a commercial success at the box office.

