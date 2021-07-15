Prithviraj's 'Bro Daddy' Goes On Floors, Mohanlal Shares Pics Of The Auspicious Beginning

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has started the filming of his second directorial venture Bro Daddy. Featuring some of the biggest actors of the South Indian cinema industry, Sukumaran shared a glimpse from the movie on his social media. The commencement of the filming was marked by a pooja. South Indian superstar Mohanlal took to his Instagram to share the video of this ceremony.

Prithviraj's Bro Daddy went on floors

The director, who will also play one of the lead roles in the movie, took to his Instagram to officially announce the first day of Bro Daddy's shoot. In the image, Prithviraj and co-star Kalyani Priyadarshan sported formal attire. While the former sat on his bike, Priyadarshan can be seen smiling fondly at him. while tagging his team in the caption, the actor wrote, '#BroDaddy Shoot day 1'.

Actor Mohanlal also took this Instagram to share the good news with his fans and followers. The actor shared a video of the pooja conducted to mark the first day of the shoot in Hyderabad on July 15, Thursday. The team and cast of the movie were present at the brief ceremony and offered their prayers and wishes together. Mohanala wrote in the caption, 'Pooja at the sets of BroDaddy today, marking the beginning of its shoot!'.

Netizens reaction to Bro Daddy's first day of the shoot

Popular actor Siddharth was quick to wish the entire team of Bro Daddy the best of luck and also cheekily added, 'Director chettan looking sharp🔥❤️'. Dulquer Salmaan also commented under the post, All the best you guys !!! It’s gonna be epic ! 🤗🤗🤗'. Many netizens flooded the comment section with fire and heart emojis.

Pic Credit: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal IG

More on Prithviraj and Mohanlal starter Bro Daddy

Directed by Sukumaran, the movie will feature a star-studded cast of actors like Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Meena, and Soubin Shahir. Bankrolled under Antony Perumbavoor, the music will be given by Deepak Dev while the Director of Photography is handled by Antony Perumbavoor. While talking to The Cue, writer Sreejith revealed that Prithviraj was instantly on board with the movie after hearing it only once. Fans are now eagerly awaiting the official announcement of the movie's release date.

IMAGE- MOHANLAL'S INSTAGRAM & PRITHVIRAJ SUKUMARAN'S TWITTER

