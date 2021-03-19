Priya Anand Gets On Board 'Andhagan' Opposite Prashanth; Take A Look At His Tweet

The 2018 Hindi movie Andhadhun is getting a Tamil remake titled Andhagan, and the latest addition to the cast is Priya Anand. The news was shared by the Andhagan lead actor Prashanth in a tweet, on March 18, 2021, along with a picture of the two together. Read along and take a look at the picture Prashanth shared and what he had to say with it.

Priya Anand joins the cast of Prashanth starrer Andhagan

Prashanth shared a picture from the sets of the movie that featured Priya sitting on a yellow Vespa, and the former stood next to her. He wrote along with it, “& it’s official! Happy to announce that @PriyaAnand is on board!”. He further added tags for the other cast and crew of the movie.

Prashanth will be portraying the role played by Ayushmann Khurrana in the original movie, while Priya Anand will be playing the role that Radhika Apte portrayed. Alongside these actors, the role that Tabu played will be portrayed by Simran in the upcoming remake. The movie will also include Vanitha Vijayakumar, Urvashi, KS Ravikumar, Leela Samson and Manobala, among others in supporting roles.

The Kollywood remake of the thriller-comedy will be helmed by Prashanth’s father and director Thiagarajan Sivanandam, who will also produce the film. It has recently commenced filming on March 10, 2021, in Chennai after being pushed way ahead from its original shooting date of April 2020, due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The music and background score of the movie will be composed by Santhosh Narayanan. The movie has Ravi Yadav as the cinematographer, who has also worked with Prashanth in the projects Chembaruthi and Kaadhal Kavithai.

For the unversed, the movie's storyline focuses on the life of a supposedly visually impaired pianist, who gets tangled in a murder mystery, with no fault of his own. The original Sriram Raghavan directorial had performed well at the box office along with a warm reception from audiences and critics. It garnered majorly positive reviews for its screenplay that kept the audience’s hooked to the screen. The movie is also set to be remade in Malayam, titled as Brahmam and in Telugu starring Nithiin, Nabha Natesh and Tamannaah in pivotal roles.