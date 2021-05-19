Priya Bhavani Shankar Gives Befitting Reply To Troll Who Mocked Her Tribute Post For Ki

Priya Bhavani Shankar gave a savage response to a troll who shamed her on social media. Priya Bhavani took to Instagram and paid a tribute to legendary Tamil writer Ki Rajanarayanan who passed away on May 18, 2021. But one Instagram user shamed Priya about her homage to the late writer in the comment section, and soon the actor hit back with a savage response.

Priya Bhavani Shankar hits back at Instagram troll

The Tamil entertainment industry is mourning the loss of legendary Tamil writer Ki Rajanarayanan. According to Indiaglitz’s report, Rajanarayanan passed away on May 18, 2021, due to age-related complications. He was 99-years-old at the time of passing. Many South cine stars and politicians paid tribute to Ki Rajanarayanan. Tamil actor Priya Bhavani Shankar was also one of them.

Priya shared a picture of Ki Rajanaryanan on her Instagram handle and along with it, she wrote a brief message in Tamil. In this message, Priya revealed how for the last 14 years she was made to think and study in English. Her school did not allow students to speak Tamil. She was introduced to Ki Rajanaryanan’s work through a private librarian. This librarian recommended Priya to read Ki’s book, Gopala Gramam.

Talking about Ki Rajanaryanan’s work Priya wrote that the late writer’s short stories have implanted several worlds in her that she was never really a part of. She continued and wrote that writers never die and even after Ki’s passing, he makes her smile. Take a look at Priya Bhavani Shankar’s Instagram post dedicated to Late Ki Rajanarayanan below.

Priya Bhavani Shankar’s Instagram post was loved by many of her fans. But one Instagram user’s comment irked her. This Instagram user commented in Tamil and wrote, “Until people are alive, they don't bother, and once dead, they start giving dialogues. I can't bear this". Priya took notice of this comment and hit back with a savage response in Tamil. She commented, “Let's learn and pay tribute to those who are alive from tomorrow". Take a look at this Instagram conversation between a troll and Priya Bhavani Shankar below.

