Priya Marathe Posts Throwback Pool Hair Flip Video; Fans Call It 'awesome'

Priya Marathe recently took to Instagram to share a video of her performing a hair-flip in a swimming pool. She completes the video by captioning it as a - cliche video that everyone takes in swimming pools and also that she misses her freedom. The slow-motion video features some light music and blue skies.

Fans love the throwback video

Famous for her role as Varsha in the TV show Pavitra Rishta, Priya Marathe's Instagram is flowing with compliments from fans and admirers. Many of the actor's fans have responded with heart emojis and commented 'wow' under her video. In her caption, Priya also mentions that even though it may be hard to stay inside, everyone should comply with the rules and fight COVID-19 by staying at home. Many fans also responded that Priya was right and that they were all in this together.

Also Read | 'Betaal' Review: Marathi Actor Priyadarshan Jadhav Is All Praises For The Show's Cast

Picture Credit: Priya Marathe's Instagram

In an earlier post, Priya Marathe posted a video of her rejoicing that it was raining in Pune. In the video, fans could see some beautiful yellow blossom trees and rain. She is certainly keeping busy amid the COVID-19 pandemic by cooking, working out and sketching, as seen in her Instagram posts.

Also Read | Sonalee Kulkarni's Film 'Parinati' To Be First Marathi Film To Release On OTT Platform

In the below post, Priya Marathe shared one of her sketches. It is a black-white sketch and a branch is made with many leaves that have unique designs. She captioned the picture - my artwork. The post also received much admiration from fans. Some were quick to comment that Priya Marathe's Instagram post made them feel like taking up sketching.

Also Read | Swwapnil Joshi To Amruta Khanvilkar; Here's How Much Marathi Actors Earn Per Film

Priya Marathe made her debut with Ya Sukhano Ya, a Marathi TV show, and went on to act in many Marathi and Hindi TV shows later on. She was also seen in the hit TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain for a while. In 2012, she got married to actor Shantanu Moghe, her long time friend. She was last seen playing a negative role in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, which aired on Star Plus.

Also Read | Rasika Sunil, Neha Mahajan & Other Marathi Actors Who Are Exploring Their Musical Side

Promo Picture Credit: Priya Marathe's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.