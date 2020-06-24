Priya Marathe Praises Sushant's ''Guts'', Mourns The Loss Of Her 'Pavitra Rishta' Co-star

Pavitra Rishta actor Priya Marathe had spoken up about the demise of her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has sent shockwaves across the film industry. The actor died by suicide on Sunday, June 14, 2020. His cremation ceremony was held on June 15, 2020, in the presence of his family and a few of his colleagues from the industry. Read on to know what Priya Marathe has to say about him:

Priya Marathe stated that Sushant Singh Rajput was ''very intelligent, talented as well as hardworking''. In her social media post, she wrote that Sushant has displayed his gutsy nature time and again. At the end of the post, Priya Marathe questioned what made Sushant ''so weak and vulnerable after so many years''. She concluded the post by saying that Sushant Singh Rajput will always be remembered. In the post, she also mentioned that Sushant joined the industry to ''fulfill his dream after switching from engineering''.

Priya Marathe in Pavitra Rishta

Priya Marathe, who played the role of Sushant Singh Rajput’s character's sister in Pavitra Rishta, stated that the actor was ''extremely gutsy''. Priya Marathe spoke about how Sushant Singh Rajput left the show when it was at the peak of the charts. Sushant gained a lot of popularity for playing the role of Manav on the show. However, she said, he exited the show to pursue his dream to make it big in Bollywood.

Sushant Singh Rajput shot to fame after he featured in the Ekta Kapoor-produced show Pavitra Rishta. He soon made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s directorial Kai Po Che. Kai Po Che was the official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life.

Sushant earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. However, his career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, an adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

