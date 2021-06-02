Priya Prakash Varrier Drops Bold 'self Portraits'; Fans Cannot Stop Showering Praises

On June 1, 2021, Priya Prakash Varrier took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a pair of self-portraits. In the pictures, she can be seen flaunting her sensuous expressions. The first picture shows her confidently looking into the camera, while in the second picture, she can be seen flaunting her genuine smile. Sharing the portraits, the actor penned a simple note in the Spanish language.

Priya Prakash Varrier flaunts her sensuous expressions

In the first picture, Priya can be seen looking into the camera with a hand on her chin, while another one shows her embracing herself. Her hair is styled in curls with loose strands covering her face. The self-portraits show Priya flaunting her natural skin as she goes for a no-makeup look. As for the caption, Priya simply wrote, "Amor y luz (Love and light) '#selfportrait'".

As soon as Priya Prakash Varrier's photos were up on the internet, many of her fans and followers also rushed to compliment her beauty. Many fans dropped fire emoticons and red hearts, while several others simply called her 'beautiful'. A fan commented, "Nice dear. Luv it" with a red heart. Another one wrote, "Mwolishh" with a pair of heart-eyed face emoticons. A netizen commented, "our look is to die for" with a string of emoticons. Another one wrote, "Classic" with a pair of heart-eyed face emoticons.

Recently, Priya dropped a stunning video featuring herself. In the monochrome video, she can be seen striking various poses while looking into the camera. She can be seen dressed in a black coloured outfit and her hair is neatly tied in a low ponytail. The actor went for subtle makeup. While sharing the video, Priya added Aurora's popular song, Runaway to the post. She captioned the post, "vc: @roshan_abdul_rahoof" with a white heart.

On the work front, Priya rose to fame with Oru Adaar Love and her wink expression from the film which took over the internet. The list of popular Priya Prakash Varrier movies includes Check and Thanaha. She will next be seen in Ishq as Anasuya aka Anu, Sridevi Bungalow as Sridevi, and Vishnu Priya as Priya.

IMAGE: PRIYA PRAKASH VARRIER'S INSTAGRAM

