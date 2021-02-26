Priya Prakash Varrier Suffers A Fall Whilst Shooting With Nithiin For A 'Check' Movie Song

After trending on Twitter post-Ninnu Chudakunda's promo release, the viral 'Wink Girl' Priya Prakash Varrier has been making headlines as she shared a BTS video from the sets of Check. After winning netizens' hearts with her performance as Priya Vijay in 2019's Malayalam rom-com Oru Adaar Love, Priya marked her debut in Tollywood alongside Nithiin and Rakul Preet Singh in Chandra Sekhar Yeleti's Check movie. Now, as the Telugu action thriller hit the big screens today, the 21-year-old reminisced the good old shoot days by sharing a BTS video of herself suffering a fall whilst shooting a romantic Check song with Nithiin.

Priya Prakash Varrier's video from the sets of Check goes viral

While it took one wink for Priya Prakash Varrier to become a viral sensation in 2018, it took her one accidental fall on the sets of a Check song to go viral, yet again. On Thursday, i.e. February 25, 2021, Priya took to her Instagram handle to share a BTS video from the sets of Ninnu Chudakunda's shoot with co-star Nithiin, wherein the latter could be seen losing his grip, resulting in Priya tripping and falling on the ground. Soon after she hits the ground, everyone on the set could be seen flocking around her to make sure she's fine.

In the video, both Priya and Nithiin are seen sporting twinning holographic jackets as they were shooting for the music video of the romantic number, Ninnu Chudakunda. Posting the BTS video on her Instagram handle, she jokingly wrote, "Visual representation of life knocking me down every time I try and take a leap of faith. #Checkonfeb26 (sic).

Check out Priya Prakash Varrier's Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, Priya's highly-anticipated Telugu debut film Check has hit the silver screen today and the early reviews from critics have also started pouring in. The film is an action thriller and has the National Film Award-winning filmmaker Chandra Sekhar Yeleti at its helm. In the film, Nithiin plays the role of a chess player, who is labelled to be a traitor. Check is bankrolled by V. Anand Prasad under his banner Bhavya Creations.

Watch the trailer of Check on YouTube below:

