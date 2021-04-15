Priya Prakash Varrier's 'Ishq' Trailer Trends On Twitter As Fans Show Support To Film

The highly-anticipated trailer of the upcoming Telugu film Ishq (Not a Love Story) starring Priya Prakash Varrier and Teja Sajja in the lead roles was released by the makers today, i.e. April 15, 2021. In no time from dropping the trailer on Aditya Music's YouTube channel ahead of its theatrical release on April 23, Ishq trailer was quick to make headlines and win netizens' hearts. Within a couple of hours from its trailer release, the SS Raju film started trending on Twitter as ardent fans extended their support to the film and its cast.

Priya Prakash Varrier's new movie 'Ishq' receives immense love from masses

Earlier today, the trailer of the Priya Prakash Varrier and Teja Sajja starrer Ishq was unveiled by Tollywood star Sai Dharam Tej on his Twitter handle. The SIIMA Award-winning actor extended his best wishes to team Ishq as he shared a poster of the film's lead actors and wrote, "This looks very interesting! Here's, the Trailer of #ISHQ, Not a Love Story. My best wishes to @tejasajja123 & the whole team!". Take a look:

The tagline of the film itself clears the air around its genre and the trailer of the film sets the record straight that this love story has a dark twist to it. Ishq's trailer starts with a swoon-worthy love story and showcases how the love birds' life turns topsy-turvy as a result of certain mysterious incidents. The film has prolific Telugu director S S Raju at its helm while it has been bankrolled by N.V Prasad, Paras Jain and Vakada Anjan Kumar under the M/S. Megaa Supergood Films Pvt. Ltd banner.

Watch the trailer of 'Ishq (Not a Love Story)' on YouTube below:

In less than an hour from its trailer's release on YouTube, Ishq became one of the hot topics of discussion among Twitterati on the micro-blogging platform. Earlier this morning, the much-awaited Telugu film was trending on Twitter as netizens flocked to the platform to express their opinion about Ishq's trailer as well as to extend their support to the film's team. While one user tweeted writing, "#ISHQTrailer This looks very interesting! Here's, the Trailer of #ISHQ, Not a Love Story", another wrote, "#ISHQ Trailer looks engaging and thrilling".

Take a look at some more reactions by fans on YouTube below:

Promo Image Source: A still from Ishq Trailer YouTube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.