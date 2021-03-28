Priya Prakash Varrier's Soulful Poems And 'scribbles' Give The 'love Feels'; Read Here

Priya Prakash Varrier, know for her work in Oru Adaar Love, is not only a talented young actress but also a wonderful writer. The actress poured her heart out in her poems and writings and posted them on her Instagram under the highlight 'Scribbles'. Priya's poems depict emotions of love, sorrow, content, and contempt to her fans. Here is a look at Priya Prakash Varrier's photos on her Instagram about her 'scribbles'

Priya Prakash Varrier's Instagram scribbles

'Rhythmic rise and fall'

Priya went into her romantic feels with this poem as she emotionally relayed a romantic moment with her lover. Writing about her closeness with her lover as he rested his head on her and how she bathed in his essence, Priya perfectly captured the feels of being physically close to your partner while being emotionally attached. The actress ended her poem by signing off as 'Pia' with a star emoji.

'The pain, the guilt'

Writing about feelings like pain and guilt is not easy as it takes the right words and feels to convey empathy. Priya managed to capture the feelings of a damaged human in a short poem. She wrote about how it is unfathomable to her that a human can cause so much damage to another being. She marveled about a person's capacity to brave through the pain with a smile and hope that it is not infinite.

'Dear past, future and present'

Expressing how she feels about her past, Priya wrote a love-hate letter to her past talking about how she 'loathe it and yet is attached to it'. Talking about her future, she wrote a hopeful message for it to be kind to her. Lastly, Priya wrote to her present writing that she does not trust it but is counting on it to stand by her.

'Rocking in the old chair'

Priya Prakash Varrier felt one with nature in this poem as she wrote about how she felt when spending quality time on her balcony. Writing about the light breeze, sky, the chaos of the vehicles rustling by, and the beautiful nature, Priya sat amidst it all on her rocking chair and breathing in all the chaotic wonder. She wrote about how she felt at peace in the chaos.

'I wish it was me'

Priya expressed her pain and suffering in her scribbles where she wondered why suffering is so personal. The 21-year-old actress wished that it was her instead of her lover who was suffering but she does not possess the strength anymore. Lastly, Priya wrote about her wish to let the pain go away.

Pic Credit: Priya Prakash Varrier Instagram.

Promo Pic Credit: Priya Prakash Varrier Instagram.

