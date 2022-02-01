Priyamani Compares Herself With Onscreen Character In 'Bhamakalapam'; 'not Nosy Like Her'

South star Priyamani is making headlines recently with her powerful performances in the web series. After The Family Man 2 and His Storyy, the actor is all set to essay Anupama in her forthcoming web series, Bhamakalapam. Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor compared herself with her character Anupama from the show, who is a homemaker, loves cooking, and is a nosy housewife.

Priyamani on her role as Anupama in Bhamakalapam

During her conversation with Pinkvilla, Priyamani stated that she is 'not at all like Anupama from the series' as firstly she does not know cooking and her husband, Mustafa Raj does all the cooking and she does all the eating. The actor continued secondly, she is not at all nosy contrary to what Anupama is.

She explained 'she likes to stick to her own life, be herself and within'. She described herself as a 'home bird' and added that she probably goes out when only needed. She said that she does not think she ever wants to be like Anupama.

The actor also opened up on how she deals with controversies, rumours about her personal life. Priyamani reacted that has 'learnt to deal with it' as she believes if 'one reacts more to it, it is like adding fuel to the fire'. Thus, she suggests one to 'take from one side and leave it from another because if not today, tomorrow the whole thing will die down'. She explained that if one reacts more to it, then people will think there is something true to it.

She continued at the end of the day, one knows what is true and that they are 'answerable only to their family, husband and not to the whole world'. However, the actor added if 'things go way out of control then damage control has to be done and if she believes that it is not holding anything and is just some stupid rumour that has come up, she just avoids it'.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Priyamani has also been in talks for her choices of clothes to being accused by her husband Mustafa Raj's first wife.

Image: Instagram/@pillumani