Priyamani Will Be Seen Playing A Key Role In The Upcoming Pan India Film 'Cyanide Mohan'

Priyamani will be seen in an upcoming pan India film, Cyanide Mohan, directed by Rajesh Touchriver. According to a Hindustan Times report, the actor will be seen playing a pivotal role in the film. Cyanide is based on the real-life serial killer who was known to kill 20 women with cyanide in Karnataka. The film will revolve around this notorious person and Priyamani will be playing an important role in the film.

Priyamani to play a pivotal role in Cyanide

According to the report, Priyamani will be essaying the role of an Inspector General who will be leading an investigation. It would the duty of her character to dive into the case and uncover the secrets which would lead her to the killer. Fans of Priyamani have loved her work in her previous projects and are thus excited to see her in this film as well. Her work in The Family Man was quite commendable and garnered her tremendous praise, according to the report.

Thus, fans are eager to watch her in the role of an investigating officer with a compelling script like Cyanide Mohan. In real life, Cyanide Mohan was known to lure young women under the pretext of a dowry free marriage. He would then have relations with them and would eventually kill them with cyanide-laced birth control pills. He would then flee the scene of the crime with their belongings, especially gold ornaments. It is widely reported that a total of 20 women were murdered by this notorious criminal.

Filmmaker Rajesh Touchriver is thus making a film on this very aspect of Cyanide Mohan’s life. The criminal went on to receive a total of 6 death penalties and 14 life sentences for his crimes. Thus the film is believed to be made on the lines of the same premise of the actual story. Cyanide Mohan will be a pan India project and will be shot in multiple languages. These will include Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The report also pointed out that actors from the five languages will also be part of the film. The shooting is believed to commence in January. Fans of the filmmaker are quite excited to watch him on this new venture.

