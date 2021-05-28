Priyanka Arul Mohan To Reportedly Star In Nagarjuna's 'Soggade Chinni Nayana' Sequel

Nagarjuna's commercially successful film Soggade Chinni Nayana from 2016 will soon have a sequel to its name. The sequel of the film is titled Bangarraju and was announced owing to the huge popularity of the character Bangarraju played by Nagarjuna Akkineni himself.

Priyanka Arul Mohan to star in Soggade Chinni Nayana's sequel?

According to Tollywood.net, makers are planning to sign Priyanka Arul Mohan to star opposite Naga Chaitanya in Soggade Chinni Nayana's sequel. The search for the female lead has been going on for a while. There were also rumours that Payal Rajput will appear in a special song in the film, but the actor denied the rumours via her Twitter account. The sequel for Soggade Chinni Nayana was announced in 2016, right after the movie was released, but the production ran into several delays. The movie is expected to go on floors in July 2021, with an aim to release the sequel in Sankranthi 2022.

Soggade Chinni Nayana is a 2016 fantasy drama film with Nagarjuna Akkineni alongside Ramya Krishnan and Lavanya Tripathi. He played a double role in the film as Bangarraju and Ram Mohan. The movie opened to positive reviews from the critics and the audience and it was also a commercially successful film. In 2017, the movie was also remade in Kannada as Upendra Matte Baa.

About Priyanka Arul Mohan

Priyanka Arul Mohan is a fairly new actor in the South Indian Film Industry. She made her debut in 2019 with the Kannada film Ondh Kathe Hella and went on to act in films like Gang Leader opposite actor Nani. In 2021, she appeared alongside Sharwanand in Sreekaram. She is also slated to appear in the Tamil film Doctor opposite Sivakartikeyan. The movie will also mark her Tamil debut.

A look at Naga Chaitanya's upcoming projects

Naga Chaitanya was last seen in the 2019 film Venky Mama alongside Venkatesh. He is slated to appear alongside Sai Pallavi in the film Love Story. He recently joined the crew of Laal Singh Chaddha in Ladakh. The movie will mark his Hindi movie debut. He will also be seen next in the Telugu movie Thank You opposite Raashi Khanna.

