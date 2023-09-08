Producer Ravinder Chandrasekharan Arrested For Cheating Businessman Of ₹16 Crore

Producer Ravichander Chandrasekharan, husband of TV Actress Mahalakshmi, was arrested by the Chennai crime branch on Friday, for an alleged fraud with a businessman amounting to ₹16 crores. A case has been registered in the Chennai Central Crime Branch, Trust Document Forgery Division (EDF), and an investigation is underway. The couple made headlines several times due to their viral Instagram posts.

3 thing you need to know:

Ravichander and Mahalakshmi tied the knot in September 2022.

Ravichander has produced films like Vidyum Varai Kaarithu among others

Mahalakshmi was a VJ for many years, before turning to acting.

Ravichander forged documents to seek 200 crores: Police statement

According to a release issued by the police, Balaji Kapa of Madhav Media Private Limited had lodged a complaint before the Greater Chennai police commissioner. The complaint stated that Chandrasekaran, who owns the company Libra Productions Private Ltd had approached them with a proposal to start a new business, a power project converting municipal solid waste into energy. Chandrasekharan, reportedly, sought financial assistance of ₹200 crores for the same, promising that he would return double the amount.

The police statement further read, “During the investigation, it was revealed that Ravindhar of M/S Libra Production Pvt Ltd, with dishonest intention to deceive the complainant, showed the forged document as they proposed to start the project." Kapa lodged the complaint once he found that Chandrasekharan had neither started the said project nor returned the funds.



Mahalakshmi Ravichander got married last year

Mahalakshmi and Ravichander Chandrasekharan tied the knot in September last year. The two had met on the sets of the 2008 film Vidyum Varai Kathiru, which was produced by Ravichander and starred actors like Prakash Raj and Rambha. Earlier this year, the TV actress also posted a loving note for her husband. Mahalakshmi and Ravichander also had a niche following on Instagram for their posts, where they often put up loving photos and videos.