Project K: Comic Strip Unveiled At SDCC Reveals Plot Of Prabhas, Kamal Haasan's Film

Project K’s trailer will be released on July 21 at the San Diego Comic-Con. Ahead of it, the makers of the film unveiled the graphic book edition of the highly anticipated Prabhas starrer. Directed by Nag Ashwin, Project K’s cast also includes Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan among others.

Project K star cast reached San Diego on Wednesday.

Deepika Padukone gave the event a skip due to the ongoing SAG AFTRA strike.

Project K’s comic tease film’s storyline

The graphic novel provided a peek into the film's story by presenting a pivotal scene involving the vicious troops known as "The Raiders" and an obstinate elderly man who defies fear. The comic book's vibrant panels described a scene in which "The Raiders" are shown torturing the elderly guy and attempting to subdue him by appealing to an enigmatic "God." The old guy, however, maintains his composure and stays firm despite their intimidation.

(Glimpse of the Project K comic book shared by Vyjayanthi Movies | Image: Vyjayanthi Movies)

Another scene embodied the spirit of valour and resistance as it introduced the mysterious hero of the movie and prepares the audience for an epic battle between good and evil.

The book was made in partnership with Amar Chitra Katha, who is renowned for his classic comic books featuring figures from Indian mythology. Additionally, the release of the comic book is a calculated ploy to raise interest in the movie. The filmmakers hope to stimulate the curiosity of viewers everywhere by giving fans a taste of the movie's compelling narrative and philosophical depth.

Project K to be made in two parts?

It should be noted that Project K is reportedly planned to be split into two parts. While the first film will introduce the characters and establish their place in the universe, the second film will dig deeper into the world of Project K and introduce new elements.