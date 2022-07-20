Prabhas is currently filming for his much-awaited movie Project K, in which he will be seen sharing the screen with Bollywood star Deepika Padukone. Industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan recently took to social media to share an inside look at the actor from the sets of the film, which piqued fans' interest in the project. The short clip witnessed the lead star driving a luxurious Lamborghini on the sets of the film.

Prabhas drives Lamborghini on Project K sets

In the clip uploaded online, Prabhas could not be seen, but his top-notch driving skills stood out. He was seen driving the car in full speed on a lonely road at night, intriguing fans about the scene he was shooting for. Several fans and followers of the actor took to the comments section and expressed their excitement for his upcoming movie.

Watch the video of Prabhas driving a Lamborghini here:

PAN India Star #Prabhas with his Lamborghini on the sets of #ProjectK last night. pic.twitter.com/gaZLopp9Ky — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) July 20, 2022

Prabhas was most recently seen in Radhe Shyam, which received mixed reviews from fans. After its run on the big screen, the movie was released on Amazon Prime Video. The film received a grand opening in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where it minted Rs 28 crore, as per reports by Filmibeat. Radhe Shyam witnessed Pooja Hegde and Prabhas taking on roles opposite each other as they embarked on a journey of love. It also starred Krishnam Raju, Bhagyashree, Jayaram, Sathyaraj and others.

More about Project K

The upcoming film has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced, and fans can't wait to know more about it. The film will host an ensemble cast as it will see Prabhas, Disha Patani, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and others sharing the screen. The movie is touted to be a science fiction project and will be directed by Nag Ashwin. It will be simultaneously filmed in two languages, Telugu and Hindi. Mickey J. Meyer is composing the music for the film, while Dani Sanchez Lopez will be the cinematographer. Project K is expected to hit the big screens in 2023 and will be available in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and English.

(Image: @actorprabhas/Instagram)