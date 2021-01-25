Last Updated:

Prosenjit Chatterjee Breaks Silence On Row Over Rashtrapati Bhawan Portrait Of Netaji

Row over Rashtrapati Bhawan portrait of Netaji: "As an actor, I'm elated that people thought that painting resembles my character," Prosenjit Chatterjee said

Chetna Kapoor
Prosenjit Chatterjee

On Monday, Twitter was flooded with an extensive debate after a section of social media posts claimed that the portrait of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose unveiled by the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan is that of an actor — Prosenjit Chatterjee — who played him in a biopic.

Prosenjit Chatterjee broke his silence over the debate where comparisons were made between his character of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in 'Gumnaami' and the portrait of Netaji at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. "As an actor, I'm elated that people thought that the painting resembles my character," Prosenjit said. He went on to congratulate Paresh Maity, the painter behind Netaji's portrait.

It was also pointed out by the director of Gumnaami that Prosenjit's striking resemblance to Netaji was because of the terrific prosthetics used by Somnath Kundu.

Chandra Kumar Bose, Netaji's grand-nephew and a member of the BJP, also took to his Twitter handle and clarified that it was Netaji's original picture.

President Ram Nath Kovind unveiled a portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday to mark the beginning of year-long celebrations to commemorate the freedom fighter's 125th birth anniversary.

TMC's Mahua Moitra questions President; says he unveiled actor's portrait, not Netaji 

WB Guv Dhankhar to unveil Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's portrait; CM Mamata also invited

 

 

