Prosenjit Chatterjee Recovers From COVID, Gives Shoutout To His Doctors For Their Support

COVID-19 cases have on the rice acrss the country with the government imposing strict restrictions to arrest the spread. Bengali film star Prosenjit Chatterjee, who had tested positive for COVID-19, on Saturday announced that he has recovered from the virus.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the 59-year-old actor penned a note in which he stated that he has tested negative for coronavirus. He tweeted, "By God’s grace , I’ve recovered from COVID-19. Thanks to each one of you for the good wishes." Prosenjit further added, "I'm immensely grateful to Dr. Saptarshi for his constant support and guidance during this period, and to Dr. Seal for always being there, over the years whenever needed."

Soon after the actor posted the health update, fans started pouring love in the comment section. A Twitter user wrote, "Stay safe and take care . Wishing speediest post Covid recovery of you", another user wrote, "Great news dada". Some commented, "Welcome back", "Good news", "I appreciate your thankfulness towards the doctors who treated you for covid. Now, also visit Maa er mandir to extend your gratitude and, seek blessings for a healthy and a peaceful life", "Love you Dada", God Bless", "Congratulations", any more.

Prosenjit Chatterjee had tested positive for the coronavirus on January 12. The actor announced the same on his Twitter handle. He tweeted, "Recently, I have tested positive for COVID-19. After consulting with my doctor, I'm currently under home isolation and hoping for a speed recovery."

According to the Union Health Ministry of India, India recorded 3,37,704 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,89,03,731. This includes 10,050 cases of the Omicron variant. As many as 488 people have died of Covid during the past 24-hour period. With a tally of 3.89 crore cases, India has become the second-largest country that is hit by coronavirus. The active cases have increased to 21,13,365. The daily positivity rate dropped from 17.94% to 17.22% and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 16.65 percent.

So far, 161.16 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, it said India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020. India crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23 last year.