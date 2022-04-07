As Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Dasvi releases on 7 April 2022, many fans have been expressing their excitement about watching the film. This also includes the actor's father and legendary actor, Amitabh Bachchan, who recently expressed his delight about the release of the film while extending his heartfelt wishes to his son.

Written by Ritesh Shah, the film marks the directorial debut of Tushar Jalota. Dasvi is a social comedy movie featuring Abhishek Bachchan as politician Ganga Ram Chaudhary, Yami Gautam as IPS Officer Jyoti Deswal, Nimrat Kaur as Chief Minister Bimla Devi, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Manu Rishi, Sumit Shekhar Rai, among others. The movie is currently streaming on Netflix and JioCinema.

Amitabh Bachchan calls Abhishek his 'Pride'

Amitabh Bachchan recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a photo in which he depicted that a huge poster of Dasvi was hanging somewhere in Bandra, Mumbai. He then penned a note wishing Abhishek Bachchan all the best and added hands down and fire emojis next to it.

In the caption, he wrote a popular dialogue of Abhishek Bachchan from his film Dasvi and added how it was relatable to his own movie's dialogue. Stating further, he penned his late father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan's words while referring to Abhishek as his inheritor and his pride.

The caption read, "Abhishek, my uttaradhikaari, my inheritor, .. my PRIDE .. proud of you .. !!"

While many fans took to Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram post and expressed their love for him and their father-son relationship, the comments also included Shweta Bachchan and Navya Nanda's reactions to the post. They dropped heart emojis to extend their love to Abhishek Bachchan as his movie was set to release.

On the other hand, as many fans already watched the film on OTT, they began sharing their opinions on how much they liked the film by adding fire and heart-eyed emojis in the comments. Take a look:

Image: PTI/Instagram/@bachchan