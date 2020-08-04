Comedian Pruthvi Raj Hospitalised After High Fever, COVID-19 Tests Inconclusive

Massively popular Tollywood comedian Pruthvi Raj was recently hospitalised due to health issues. Pruthvi Raj even shared a video online where he talked about his current condition. In his video, the Tollywood comedian revealed that his COVID-19 tests were inconclusive and contradictory.

Veteran Tollywood comedian Pruthvi Raj hospitalised due to fever

Also Read | Bihar Govt Approves CBI Probe For Sushant Singh: Celebrities Express Their Delight

Tollywood comedian Pruthvi Raj recently shared a video statement, in which he talked about his hospitalisation. In his statement, Pruthvi Raj revealed that he feared a COVID-19 infection, but his test results were initially negative. However, the results later turned positive, which is why the comedian now has to stay in the hospital for 15 days. The actor added that he was still suffering from fever and illness.

Pruthvi Raj then mentioned that he admitted himself into the hospital after his doctor recommended him to do so. The comedian further said that with the blessings of his fans and Lord Venkateswara, he would hopefully recover very soon. He is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad. Pruthvi Raj was also wearing a nasal cannula for oxygen supply and was having difficulty speaking. He also mentioned that he had been feeling unwell for a few days before he was admitted into the hospital.

Also Read | Milind Soman's Random Acts Of Kindness Include Making Fan Do Push Ups For Selfie; See Pic

On the work front, the Tollywood comedian was last seen in 2019's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The movie was a historical action film directed by Surender Reddy. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was loosely based on the lives of Indian resistance leader Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. The movie starred Chiranjeevi in the lead role and also featured Tamannaah, Nayanthara, Sudeep, and Jagapati Babu.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Pays Tribute To Sushma Swaraj, Attends Virtual Event 'Shushmanjali'

Popular star Vijay Sethupathi also made his Telugu debut in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Prudhvi Raj played the role of Madhavayyar in the film. The movie was released on October 02, 2019, however, it failed to earn at the Box office despite its stellar cast. Prudhvi Raj has not featured in any movie in 2020. However, Pruthvi Raj was still in the spotlight this year thanks to his political work in the YSRC party.

Also Read | 'Rubbish': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Reacts To Electricity Bill Worth Rs. 47,000

[Promo from Pruthvi Raj Facebook]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.