Puducherry: Cinema Hall Catches Fire During The Screening Of Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram'

A fire broke out at a cinema hall in Kalapet, Puducherry on Tuesday evening during the screening of the Tamil movie Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead. As per the officials, no injuries were reported during the incident but the screen was completely destroyed. Preliminary investigation revealed that the screen caught fire due to a short circuit.

As per the information obtained by Republic Media Network, a fire broke out at a cinema hall in Kalapet, Puducherry during the screening of Vikram. The officials stated that no injuries were reported in the fire and the screen was completely gutted. The officials further claimed that they suspect an electrical short circuit to be the reason behind the fire as they had placed some coir by the side of the screen to prevent echo.

The Police however said that they haven't received any official complaint about the matter.

More on Vikram

Kamal Haasan's recently released film Vikram, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, has been roaring at the Box Office since Day 1. The film, which raked in around Rs 200 crore worldwide in five days, has proven to be a sensation across the globe. The film is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International.

Apart from Kamal Haasan, the film also features Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil along with Narain, Arjun Das, Harish Uthaman, and Chemban Vinod Jose with many others taking on some important roles.

Image: Republic/PTI