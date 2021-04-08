Pulkit Samrat Did THIS On Losing Bet With Kriti Kharbanda; Watch

Pulkit Samrat's girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda may have exposed the Haathi Mere Saathi actor's potential to do a dance number in the future. On April 8, 2021, Pulkit shared a video in which he claimed that it was part of challenge by his girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda. In his caption, he shared an extensive warning that Kharbanda would have to pay for daring him to post the video.

The Instagram Reels video showed Pulkit Samrat's face edited on Kharbanda's body dancing to Pallo Latke from the movie Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana. Pulkit lipsynced to the song. Kriti Kharbanda is seen dancing to the song with a netted dupatta decorated with lights.

Pulkit Samrat dances to Kriti Kharbanda's Pallo Latke

Bollywood celebrities took to the comment section to troll the Fukrey actor. Kriti Kharbanda left an evil laugh with more laughing emojis for her boyfriend. Sanju actor Karishma Tanna found the video cute while Ravi Dubey couldn't resist leaving some more laughing emojis on the video. Sophie Choudhry trolled Pulkit Samrat claiming that "the pallu really worked" for him. Choreographer Tushar Kalia applauded Kriti Kharbanda for giving her boyfriend the hilarious dare. Producer Abhishek Pathak challenged Samrat to lose a bet to him as well to get more humorous results.

Fans were left laughing in the comment section over the hilarity of the video. Some asked the actor, "Yeh Kya Tha?" (What was that?) in excitement. Many others were left stunned and wrote a simple, "Wow". The video has already been watched more than 164,000 times.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have worked together on the sets of Veerey Ki Wedding, Pagalpanti and Taish and started dating in 2019. Before dating Kharbanda, he was married to Shweta Rohira in 2014, the couple then broke off their marriage in November 2015. Soon after that Samrat was involved with Yami Gautam but ended up separating after a couple of years of dating.

Pulkit Samrat's upcoming movies

Pulkit was seen in Prabhu Solomon's Kaadan which is set to release as Haathi Mere Saathi in Hindi cinemas. The movie which was scheduled to release on March 26, 2021, was withheld since the number of coronavirus cases increased in Maharashtra, especially Mumbai leading to slashing of occupancies in theatres. Haathi Mere Saathi also stars Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal and Shriya Pilgaonkar among others.

(Promo Image Source: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram)

