WATCH: Actor Puneet Rajkumar's Special Message In Kannada Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

As India's fight against the coronavirus pandemic intensifies, Sandalwood superstar Puneeth Rajkumar urged his fans to stay at home in order to overcome the crisis. Joining Republic TV editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy live on Tuesday, Puneeth Rajkumar had a special message in his native tongue for the Kannada-speaking population.

The Sandalwood star said that social distancing and staying indoors were very significant in keeping the virus at bay and appealed to the people to support the frontline COVID warriors especially those from the healthcare sector leading the battle against the deadly virus.

Puneeth Rajkumar's message to fans in Kannada

WATCH: Actor Puneeth Rajkumar has a special message in Kannada for Republic viewers as India battles COVID-19 @PuneethRajkumar https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/HRDZJnMZYR — Republic (@republic) April 28, 2020

And watch Puneeth Rajkumar's full interaction here -

WATCH: 'I can see humanity across the world come forward and fight against it,' says actor Puneeth Rajkumar speaking exclusively to Republic about the Covid pandemic @PuneethRajkumar https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/Q4EEoqljQL — Republic (@republic) April 28, 2020

