Puneeth Rajkumar: Amazon Prime Honours Late Actor By Announcing 3 Films From His Studio

Power star Puneeth Rajkumar breathed his last in October 2021 and left his fans, followers and the film fraternity in shock. Online streaming platform Amazon Prime Video is now gearing up to honour the late actors by releasing three films from his production house, PRK Productions. The three films are Man of the Match, One Cut Two Cut and Family Pack. The OTT platform will also make five of the actor's popular films free for all viewers from February 1, 2022.

Amazon Prime Video to release three films from Puneeth Rajkumar's production house

The platform will release three Kannada films from the late actor's production house, that will be available for Prime members across the world. Man of the Match will be all about societal challenges and human emotions and will see Atharva Prakash K Jayaram, Dharmanna Kadur and Nataraj take on lead roles. One Cut Two Cut is touted to be a comedy flick and will star comedian Danish Sait alongside Prakash Belavadi and Samyukta Hornad. Family Pack on the other hand will be a romantic comedy, starring Likith Shetty and Amrutha Iyengar in pivotal roles.

The platform will also honour the actor's life and work by making five of his films freely available to viewers. These five films will be Law, French Biryani, Kavaludaari, Mayabazaar and Yuvarathnaa. These films will be available for free to non-Prime members for one month from February 1, 2022.

According to a media statement, Amazon Prime Video's Head of Content Licensing, Manish Menghani mentioned that was a step to 'pay a humble tribute' to the actor's talent and 'unique vision of storytelling'. He mentioned that the three upcoming films from the late star's production house would be 'fun, relatable and highly engaging stories'. He said, "Over the last few years, we have had a successful association with PRK Productions. This collaboration is our effort to pay a humble tribute to the creative excellence of Late Puneeth Rajkumar and his unique vision of storytelling. His contribution to cinema is immense and we are sure, these films will offer an immersive experience to his fans and admirers in India and beyond. We are happy to present some fun, relatable and highly engaging stories through this association in the loving memory of the legend Late Puneeth Rajkumar."

(With input from PR)

Image: Instagram/@primevideoin, PTI