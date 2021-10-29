Last Updated:

Puneeth Rajkumar Death: Nirmala Sitharaman, Siddaramaiah Condole Kannada Star's Demise

As news about Puneeth Rajkumar's demise surfaced on the internet, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister Ashwathnarayan & others offered condolences

Kriti Nayyar
Puneeth Rajkumar

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar breathed his last today after suffering a cardiac arrest while exercising in a gym this morning. The 46-year-old was immediately taken to a private hospital in Bengaluru, where he was being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Fans had also flocked in huge numbers outside the hospital to wish for his speedy recovery. As per sources, his elder brother and actor Shivarajkumar was present at the hospital.

His demise is being condoled by several eminent personalities across the country, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman calling the actor a 'bright star'. Karnataka Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan also expressed shock at the superstar's sudden demise.

Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46

Taking to her Twitter handle, Nirmala Sitharaman wrote," Condolences on the passing away of #PuneethRajkumar. A bright star. He had a long promising career ahead. My condolences to his family, his innumerable fans and followers."  Ashwathnarayan also lauded Puneeth's accomplishments from an early age. As per ANI reports, his statement read," "He had accomplished immensely from early age. It is difficult to believe that he, who has always been backbone of constructive programs, is no more."

Former Karnataka CM, Siddaramaiah also spoke about his cordial relations with Dr Rajkumar & his family. "Passing away of Puneeth is a personal loss for me. My deepest condolences to his family members & fans. May his soul rest in peace.", he wrote. 

Telugu superstar and former politician Chiranjeevi was also shattered by the news of Puneeth Rajkumar's death. He wrote," "Shocking , devastating & heartbreaking! #PuneethRajkumar gone too soon. Rest in Peace! My deepest sympathies and tearful condolences to the family. A huge loss to the Kannada / Indian film fraternity as a whole.Strength to all to cope with this tragic loss!" Other actors like Dulquer Salmaan, Mahesh Babu, Sonu Sood and director Karthik Subbaraj condoled the superstar's demise 

The actor, who was last seen in Yuvarathnaa, had recently wrapped shooting for Chethan Kumar's James, alongside Priya Anand. He was to begin the shooting for Pawan Kumar directorial Dvitva from November 1. In his career spanning two decades as a leading actor, he was fondly called Appu and Powerstar by fans. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

