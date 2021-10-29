Puneeth Rajkumar Grooved With Yash At 'Bhajarangi 2' Event 2 Days Before His Demise; Watch

Prominent Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who breathed his last on Friday following a cardiac arrest, had performed on the stage just two days ago. Puneeth had danced with his brother, actor Shiva Rajkumar and KGF actor Yash on Wednesday at the promotional event of Bhajarangi 2. A video clip has surfaced on the Internet of the late actor as his fans paid tribute to him.

Day before yesterday #PuneethRajkumar

Life is like a water bubble pic.twitter.com/NNIWEtTNM7 — Jayadeep (@Its_Jdeep) October 29, 2021

In a video clip that has been making rounds on the Internet, actor Yash can be seen standing with both the brothers on either side at the promotional event of Shiva Rajkumar's latest film, Bhajarangi 2. Puneeth Rajkumar, Shiva Rajkumar, and Yash can be seen grooving to Bhajarangi 2's title track. The trio flaunted their genuine smiles as they matched their steps on the stage.

On Friday, the 46-year old Powerstar of Sandalwood was rushed to the hospital after he complained of chest pain. Vikram hospital has released an official statement announcing Puneeth Rajkumar's death. The official statement by the Vikram hospital reads, "Mr Puneet Rajkumar, aged 46 years was brought to Vikram Hospital on 29/10/21 with diagnosis of heart attack with ECG done by a family doctor. At the time of arrival to the emergency, the patient was non responsive and was in cardiac asystole."

"Hence, immediate advanced cardiac life support measures were initiated for resuscitation. Inspite of prolonged advanced and aggressive measures, the patient continued to be non responsive and asystolic. The panel of medical experts extended all efforts to save him. He was declared dead at 2.30 pm on 29.10.2021."

Puneeth Rajkumar has made an extremely successful career by choosing films that were unique and has helped him grow not only as an actor but also as a producer and playback singer. In a career that was spanned over four decades, Puneeth Rajkumar, also known as Appu, has been a lead actor in over 29 films. After appearing in films like Okkadu, Ajay, Namma Basava, Puneeth was called 'Powerstar of Sandalwood' by his fans.

As soon as the news of Puneeth Rajkumar's death broke out, the film fraternity took to their social media handle and paid tribute to the actor. The late actor's fans have also expressed shock and sadness over his untimely demise. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin called it a 'personal loss.' Several other celebrities like Mahesh Babu, Indrajit Lankesh, Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, SS Rajamouli, Dhanush, Jr NTR, Pooja Hegde, and many more expressed their sadness over his demise.

Son of matinee idol the late Dr Rajkumar and Parvathamma, he was fondly called 'Appu' by his fans. He was considered to be among the highest-paid actors in the Kannada film industry.

