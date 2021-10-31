Puneeth Rajkumar Laid To Rest; Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Calls It A 'personal Loss'

Calling it a "personal loss", Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai paid his last tributes to late actor Puneeth Rajkumar on Sunday at the Sree Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru. The late actor's last rites were performed on Sunday morning after he passed away on October 29 after a sudden cardiac arrest. The 46-year-old actor was admitted to the Vikram Hospital in Bangalore after experiencing chest pain where he took his last breath.

Meanwhile, CM Basavaraj Bommai who shares a personal bond with the late actor got emotional while paying his last respects and was seen nearly breaking down. While speaking to ANI, he said, "We had a great relationship for a long time. There is a very personal bond with the entire family and more with Appu. I have seen him as a child. Our relationship comes from those days. Thereafter, I gave him a final salute and I was emotional at the moment."

Further calling it a personal loss, he said that the country has lost one of its biggest actors who was also a National Award winner. "A talent has been lost", he added. Bommai who attended Rajkumar's funeral this morning later handed over the national flag to his wife, Ashwini.

Puneeth Rajkumar laid to rest in Bengaluru

Late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar's final rites were formed on Sunday morning at Bengaluru at the Sree Kanteerava Studios at around 5:30 AM. He was cremated with full state honours and his mortal remains have been laid to rest near his father's grave, legendary actor Dr Rajkumar.

The actor was survived by his wife Ashwini Revanath and two daughters. After bidding him a tearful goodbye by his family members and his die-hard fans, he was laid to rest with full state honours. His mortal remains were kept at the stadium for public homage for the last two days during which more than 10 lakh people arrived to pay their last respects.

Kannada actor Appu suffers cardiac arrest

On October 29, the 46-year-old actor, Puneeth Rajkumar or popularly known as 'Appu' was working out at a gym when he felt a sudden uneasiness after which he was taken to a local doctor by his wife. There he was diagnosed with a heart attack and was immediately referred to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru. However, he was already unresponsive on arrival and later was declared dead by the hospital authorities.

The news of his demise came as a shock for his fans, celebrities, and politicians from across the country. People took to Twitter for expressing their condolences and grief on the unfortunate incident.

(With ANI inputs, Image: Twitter/@BSBommai)