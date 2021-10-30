Puneeth Rajkumar No More: Fans Gather At Kanteerava Stadium In Bengaluru To Pay Tribute

Thousands of fans including children, men and women reached Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru where the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar's mortal remains are kept. The fans reached to pay their last respects to the renowned 'Power star' with banners, placards ahead of the last rites which are expected to be held today.

Puneeth Rajkumar, the prominent Kannada actor, passed away after suffering a heart attack on Friday.

Watch fans pouring in at Kanteerava Stadium:

#BREAKING | Fans pour in at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, pay tributes to Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar.



Tune in to watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/7fFxECm11X — Republic (@republic) October 30, 2021

"Humble, down to earth and always smiling," describes co-star

While speaking exclusively to Republic, actor and Puneeth Rajkumar's Paramathma, co-star Arindrita Ray said that the late actor was an extremely humble, down-to-earth, friendly and always smiling person. He had his own production house and wanted new actors to work with him. My heart goes out to the family, and especially his daughters. He was an all-rounder and loved by all as you can see fans are mourning right now. The industry will forever remain incomplete without him. He had a great line-up of films as well, he was supposed to start shooting for his new film. This is so shocking," added the co-star.

Puneeth Rajkumar leaves a huge void for his fans

As soon as the news from Vikram Hospital came out, a large crowd was seen outside the hospital in Bengaluru depicting the late actor's legacy. Puneeth Rajkumar's last shot for the film, Dvita, is a psychological thriller drama. Pawan Kumar, who rose to prominence with the film U-Turn, was directing the film. Puneeth appeared in Vasantha Geetha (1980), Bhagyavantha (1981), Chalisuva Modagalu (1982), Eradu Nakshatragalu (1983), Bhakta Prahaladha, Yarivanu and Bettada Hoovu (1985) as a young star. His main works include Appu (2002), Abhi (2003), Veera Kannadiga (2004), Mourya (2004), Aakash (2005), Ajay (2006), Arasu (2007), Milana (2007), Vamshi (2008), Raam (2009), Jackie (2010), Hudugaru (2011), Raajakumara (2017), and Anjani Putra (2017). He made his debut on Kannadada Kotyadhipati, which is a popular Kannada game show.

What Happened to Puneeth Rajkumar?