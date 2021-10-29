Puneeth Rajkumar No More: Kannada Star's Career Milestones In Over 4 Decades In Sandalwood

The prominent Kannada actor, Puneeth Rajkumar's death on Friday has shocked the entertainment industry. The actor passed away at the age of 46 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Fondly known as 'Power star,' he was reportedly taken to the hospital after complaining of chest problems. He had a heart attack and the chest pain began at 11 am on Friday while he was working out at the gym, according to the doctors at Vikram Hospital. Reportedly, he was admitted to the hospital's Intensive Care Unit. Doctors earlier said that he was in a serious condition and he had suffered a major heart attack.

The film fraternity has been paying tribute to the actor on their social media handles. The late actor's fans have also expressed shock and sadness over his untimely demise. Many of them are trying to cope with the loss by re-watching his films and the mark he has left on the silver screen. Puneeth Rajkumar has made an extremely successful career by choosing films that were unique and has helped him grow not only as an actor but also as a producer and playback singer.

Puneeth Rajkumar's acting career highlights and achievements

In a career that was spanned over four decades, Puneeth Rajkumar, also known as Appu, has been a lead actor in over 29 films. Puneeth's first onscreen appearance was when he was six months old in a thriller drama, Premada Kanike. Since then, as a child artist, he has appeared in numerous films like Thayige Thakka Maga, Vasantha Geetha, among others. He received his first Karnataka State Film Award for Best Child Actor in 1982 for Chalisuva Modagalu. Again in 1983, he won the state film award for Best Child Actor for the movie Eradu Nakshatragalu. In 2007 and 2010, he won the state film award for Best Actor for movies Milana and Jackie respectively.

In 1985, the actor got his biggest break as a child actor in Bettadda Hoovu. The same year, he received the Best Child Artist award at the 33rd National Film Awards. In 2002, the actor made his debut as a lead in Appu. Since then, he has appeared in popular films like Abhi, Veera Kannadiga, Maurya, Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi, and others. After appearing in films like Okkadu, Ajay, Namma Basava, Puneeth was called 'Powerstar of Sandalwood' by his fans. The list of his best films includes Bhakta Prahlada, Veera Kannadiga, Milana, Prithvi, Jackie, Paramathma, and Raajkumara. The actor has received numerous awards including South Indian International Movie Awards, Suvarna Film Awards, South Scope Award, IIFA, and Filmfare Awards.

Image: Twitter/@thepuneethfc