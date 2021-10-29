Puneeth Rajkumar No More: PM Modi Condoles 'talented' Actor's Demise; 'no Age To Go'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the demise of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who breathed his last Friday morning after suffering cardiac arrest while exercising in the gym. The 46-year-old was rushed to the hospital, where he was being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

In a tweet, PM Modi called it a cruel twist of fate and said that it was no age to go. The Prime Minister also offered his condolences to his bereaved family and admirers.

PM Modi condoles demise of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar

"A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi said while sharing a picture with the superstar.

Politicians mourn Kannada actor's death

Taking to her Twitter handle, Nirmala Sitharaman wrote," Condolences on the passing away of #PuneethRajkumar. A bright star. He had a long promising career ahead. My condolences to his family, his innumerable fans and followers."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also shared his heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and fans of the Kannada actor. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai said that he is shocked and deeply saddened by Karnataka's most loved superstar's death. "A huge personal loss and one that's difficult to come to terms with. Praying the almighty gives the Rajkumar family and fans the strength to bear this loss," he said.

Shocked and deeply saddened as Karnataka's most loved superstar #PuneetRajkumar is no longer with us.

A huge personal loss and one that's difficult to come to terms with.

Praying the almighty gives the Rajkumar family and fans the strength to bear this loss.#OmShanti pic.twitter.com/QpF63vKvIO — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) October 29, 2021

Bharatiya Janata Party president Jagat Prakash Nadda said that he is anguished to learn about the demise of very talented actor Rajkumar. He said that Puneeth will be remembered for his outstanding works.

Telugu superstar and former politician Chiranjeevi was heartbroken by the news of Puneeth's death. He wrote, "Shocking, devastating & heartbreaking! #PuneethRajkumar gone too soon. Rest in Peace! My deepest sympathies and tearful condolences to the family. A huge loss to the Kannada/Indian film fraternity as a whole.Strength to all to cope with this tragic loss!"

Meanwhile, Puneeth Rajkumar's final rites will be performed on Sunday, October 30, right next to his father's grave. According to sources, the Kannada actor's daughter is flying to Bangalore from the United States. The last rites will be performed in Kanteerava studio.

(Image: Twitter/@NarendraModi)