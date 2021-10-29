Puneeth Rajkumar No More: Sonu Sood, Abhishek Bachchan & Other Celebs Mourn Actor's Demise

In a devastating turn of events, Sandalwood superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, known fondly as Appu in the Kannada movie industry, passed away at the age of 46 on October 29. The actor suffered was rushed to Vikram Hospital after he complained of heart Rajkumar's death shocked the entire film industry and condolences poured in for the late actor. Several Bollywood celebs like Sonu Sood, Abhishek Bachchan, R. Madhavan and others mourned Puneeth Rajkumar's death.

Bollywood celebs mourn Puneeth Rajkumar's death

According to ANI, Puneeth Rajkumar was hospitalised at Bengaluru's Vikram Hospital on Friday after the actor began feeling chest pain at 11:00 am while he was exercising at the gym. Before Rajkumar's death's news surfaced on the internet, the doctors at the Vikram Hospital stated that the actor suffered chest pain followed by a heart attack while he was working out at the gym.

Sonu Sood took to Twitter and wrote, "Heartbroken Will always miss you my brother. #PuneethRajkumar." Abhishek Bachchan also took to his Twitter to mourn Puneeth Rajkumar's death, he wrote, "Heartbreaking news! Gone too soon. #PuneethRajkumar My condolences to his family and his fans. You will be missed."

Actor R Madhavan wrote, "GONE- one of our KINDEST, NICEST AND NOBLE soul. I don’ know what I am feeling . I am feeling so devastated. Brother you have left us very confused and heartbroken. The heavens are brighter today. I am still hoping this is not true." Filmmaker Boney Kapoor also offered his condolences and wrote, "Deeply shocked to know of the sudden demise of @PuneethRajkumar A powerful actor who won the hearts of people with his incredible body of work. Condolences to the family #RIP #Gonetoosoon #PuneethRajkumar." Also, several other celebs from the entire Indian film industry poured in their condolences.

Puneeth Rajkumar was the youngest son of Kannada idol, Dr Rajkumar, who began his career as a child artist. He was one of the highest-paid actors in the Kannada film industry. His is best known for his performances in Vasantha Geetha, Bhagyavantha, Chalisuva Modagalu, Eradu Nakshatragalu, Bhakta Prahaladha, Yarivanu and Bettada Hoovu. He was also awarded the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his role in Bettada Hoovu. He made his debut as a male lead in 2002 with the movie Appu and is often called Appu for his performance in the movie.

