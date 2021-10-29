Puneeth Rajkumar No More: Vikram Hospital Releases Statement Post Actor's Untimely Demise

The prominent Kannada actor, Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely death on Friday has shocked the entertainment industry. The actor passed away at the age of 46 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Fondly known as 'Power star,' he was reportedly taken to the hospital after complaining of chest problems. Vikram hospital has released an official statement announcing Puneeth Rajkumar's death.

Vikram Hospital releases official statement about Puneeth Rajkumar's death

The official statement by the Vikram hospital reads, "Mr Puneet Rajkumar, aged 46 years was brought to Vikram Hospital on 29/10/21 with diagnosis of heart attack with ECG done by a family doctor. At the time of arrival to the emergency, the patient was non responsive and was in cardiac asystole." "Hence, immediate advanced cardiac life support measures were initiated for resuscitation. Inspite of prolonged advanced and aggressive measures, the patient continued to be non responsive and asystolic. The panel of medical experts extended all efforts to save him. He was declared dead at 2.30 pm on 29.10.2021."

Dr Ranganath Nayak, cardiologist at Vikram Hospital, called Puneeth's demise a 'great regret' and added that he was an 'extremely fit 46-year-old gentleman.' Dr Nayak said, "This morning after his routine exercise, he complained of chest pain, after which he was taken to his family doctor. There he suffered an acute heart attack and was immediately rushed to the hospital." He revealed that the actor was 'non-responsive' and his heart had stopped upon arrival at the hospital.

Dr Nayak added that the doctors made 'all attempts, various efforts and tried to revive the hear.' He explained, "The patient continued to be non-responsive and his heart refused to pick up. After a prolonged struggle of the whole team to bring his heart back to life, we had to stop necessity measures at 2:30 PM." He further expressed solidarity with the family.

Puneeth Rajkumar has made an extremely successful career by choosing films that were unique and has helped him grow not only as an actor but also as a producer and playback singer. In a career that was spanned over four decades, Puneeth Rajkumar, also known as Appu, has been a lead actor in over 29 films. After appearing in films like Okkadu, Ajay, Namma Basava, Puneeth was called 'Powerstar of Sandalwood' by his fans. The list of his best films includes Bhakta Prahlada, Veera Kannadiga, Milana, Prithvi, Jackie, Paramathma, and Raajkumara. The actor has received numerous awards including South Indian International Movie Awards, Suvarna Film Awards, South Scope Award, IIFA, and Filmfare Awards.

As soon as the news of Puneeth Rajkumar's death broke out, the film fraternity took to their social media handle and paid tribute to the actor. The late actor's fans have also expressed shock and sadness over his untimely demise. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin called it a 'personal loss.' Several other celebrities like Mahesh Babu, Indrajit Lankesh, Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, SS Rajamouli, Dhanush, Jr NTR, Pooja Hegde, and many more expressed their sadness over his demise.

Image: Twitter/@thepuneethfc