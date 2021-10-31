Puneeth Rajkumar Receives Full State Honours By CM Bommai Ahead Of Last Rites Procession

The mortal remains of actor Puneeth Rajkumar were brought to Sree Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru on Sunday morning for the last rites procession. The late superstar's funeral was attended by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former CM BS Yeddiyurappa, Government officials, and prominent personalities from Bollywood, Tollywood Film industries. Puneeth Rajkumar received full state honours conducted by the Chief Minister before his last rites procession which will be held today at around 10 AM.

Mortal remains of Kannada actor being carried to Sree Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru:

#WATCH | Mortal remains of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar being carried to Sree Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru, where his last rites will be performed today pic.twitter.com/xHyBYL6Rxt — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2021

Puneeth Rajkumar's demise leaves a huge void

The exceptional superstar passed away at the age of 46 due to cardiac arrest. According to ANI, Puneeth Rajkumar was hospitalised at Bengaluru's Vikram Hospital on Friday, October 29, after the actor began experiencing chest pain at 11:00 am at the gym. As soon as the power star's tragic news broke Indian leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and several others condoled the demise. Co-stars and his friends described the late actor as the most humble, ground to earth, and talented human being. In fact, he had a great lineup of projects scheduled.

From film industries to politicians and from sports fraternity to every citizen of the South Indian states expressed grief over the late actor's death. Fans have been pouring in at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru where the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar's mortal remains were kept. The fans had reached to pay their last respects to the renowned 'Power star' with banners, placards ahead of the last rites.

Puneeth Rajkumar's legacy

Apart from being a superstar actor, having his own production house, Puneethj Rajkumar was also a social activist and was also known for his charity. Moreover, he also followed the footsteps of his father, Dr Rajkumar, late actor Puneeth Rajkumar had also donated his eyes. During the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19, the late actor had donated Rs 50 Lakh to CM Relief Fund. Prior to that, he had donated Rs 5 lakh to the Chief Minister's Natural Calamity Relief Fund to aid North Karnataka flood victims suffering in the unusual floods.