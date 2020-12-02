Puneeth Rajkumar To Collaborate With Santhosh Ananddram For Hat-trick, Read Details

Yuvarathnaa, the film starring Puneeth Rajkumar is going to hit the screens soon. This film is written and directed by Santhosh Ananddram. Even before its release, there is an on-going rumour that says that actor Puneeth and director Santhosh are about to collaborate for their third film.

A source close to Cinema Express said that talks were going on between the actor and director. The source says that it looks as if they are most likely to reunite for their hat trick. However, an official announcement about the same has not been made yet.

Yuvarathnaa’s first single named Power of Youth has been released on Hombale’s music channel. The song is sung by Nakash Aziz. This song was much awaited by the fans and has crossed more than 100K views in no time.

The duo’s first collaboration was in a 2017 film Raajakumara, which was a blockbuster. Raajakumara, directed by Santhosh Ananddram, stars Puneeth Rajkumar and Priya Anand in lead roles. The story revolves around a boy Siddharth, played by Puneeth, who loses his whole family in a flight crash. After losing his family, he learns about the various issues that they faced. He decides to take care of the people at an old age home, but somebody tries to foil his plans.

The film became the first Kannada movie to complete 6,000 shows in theatres within six weeks of its release. The gross collections of the movie were reported to be 75 crores. IMDb rating for Raajakumara is 7.9 out of 10.

More about Puneeth Rajkumar and Santhosh Ananddram's films -

Puneeth Rajkumar predominantly works in Kannada cinema. He is known for his roles in movies such as Vasantha Geetha, Bhagyavantha, Chalisuva Modagalu, Eradu Nakshatragalu and many more. Puneeth's first lead role was in the film Appu that released in 2002. Puneeth will soon be seen in his upcoming film named James that is written and directed by Chethan Kumar. After James and Yuvarathnaa, Puneeth will be seen in Prithvi IAS.

Santhosh Ananddram started his film career as a lyric writer through Rocky. He became famous for his 2014 film Mr and Mrs Ramachari. His film Raajakumara was an all-time superhit in Kannada cinema.

