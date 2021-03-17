Puneeth Rajkumar Treats Fans With Intense 'James' Poster On His 46th Birthday; See

South actor Puneeth Rajkumar has turned a year older on Wednesday, March 17. To celebrate his 46th birthday, the makers of his upcoming venture, James have released the exclusive movie poster of the film to treat his fan army. Ever since the release of the poster, fans couldn’t stop heaping praises for the Power star.

James poster release

In the poster shared by the actor, Puneeth Rajkummar can be seen donning an intense look as he aims a gun and prepares to shoot. James poster also sees another dapper photo of the star rocking a formal suit. His look is accessorised with sunglasses. In the photo, fans can see glimpses of a luxurious car and a traditional palace. Although not much of the film’s plot has been disclosed by the makers, the director of the film has called the movie a ‘race between good and bad’.

The poster was shared using the tagline ‘Bolo Bolo James’. Along with it words like Gun, Trigger, Violence, Fire were used in the poster to describe this highly-anticipated action flick. Check out the poster shared by the actor below:

Upon seeing the James poster, fans of Puneeth Rajkumar went gaga over it. While some called him a ‘Boss’, others went to swamp his tweet with sweet birthday wishes. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

Appu bosssðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ¤© — Sumukh (@Sumukh64272133) March 17, 2021

May your year filled with loads of fun, excitement and beautiful memories. Happy Birthday. To my favorite actor, wish you a very happy birthday and may you spread more and more happiness get many more awards and honors in your life. Many happy returns of the day…The Power ðŸŽ‚ðŸŽ‰â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/fnsMeRAFSs — Ashaarun (@ashaarun05) March 17, 2021

Happy bday boss ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ™ U r our strength,inspiration everything ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ¥°ðŸ¥° waiting for yuvaratna ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ¥°ðŸ˜ðŸ’¥ðŸ’¥ — Chiranjeevi (@Chiru1506) March 17, 2021

About Puneeth’s upcoming film James

Helmed by Chethan Kumar, the forthcoming film is produced by Kishore Pathikonda. James marks the first-ever collaboration of Puneeth Rajkumar with ace South director Chethan Kumar. Apart from Puneeth, Priya Anand will headline the female lead of the film. Whereas Meka Srikanth, Rangayana Raghu, Mukesh Rishi among others will essay pivotal roles in the film. The music score of the movie is given by Charan Raj.

While announcing the poster release of the film, the actor shared a glimpse of himself from the upcoming film. In the picture, a shadow figure of Puneeth can be seen staring outside a bright sunny window. It appears as his character in the film is deeply contemplating something which is kept hidden from fans. Check it out below: