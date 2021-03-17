Puneeth Rajkumar's Birthday: Kichcha Sudeep, Dhruva Sarja Wish The Ace Actor

Puneeth Rajkumar is a well-known actor in the Kannada film industry. He is often also called 'Appu' after his appearance in the 2002 hit Appu. Puneeth Rajkumar's date of birth is March 17, 1975. The actor turned 46 years old. Fans and celebrities alike took to Twitter to wish the Natasarvabhowma actor on his birthday. On the occasion of his birthday, an exclusive poster of his upcoming film James was also released. The hashtag '#BoloBoloJames' was also introduced.

Puneeth Rajkumar's Birthday

Puneeth Rajkumar's birthday called for a party on Twitter. The fans of the Appu actor wished the actor in Kannada and English. Fans included a hashtag, especially for the actor's birthday. - '#TheDayofYuvarathnaa'. Let's take a look at the birthday wishes for the Power star.

Days before the actor's birthday, fans presented a special CDP for the occasion. They also had a special hashtag prepared for the event. Let's take a look:

The CDP To Celebrate The Birthday Of The Unanimous Dance Icon Of Karnataka, Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar Is HereðŸ”¥



This Year's Birthday Celebrations Of The King Of Entertainment Kick-Starts NowðŸ¥



ðŸ‘‰ðŸ» #PuneethRajkumarBdayCDP ðŸ‘ˆðŸ»#Yuvarathnaa @PuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/qAQziCoLFc — ruchithaðŸ’¤ (@theweirdoswords) March 13, 2021

In addition to the fans, celebrities also wished the actor for his birthday. Actor Darshan also sent his wishes for the star. Let's take a look:

Many more Happy returns of the Day @PuneethRajkumar. Have a good one ðŸ‘ — Darshan Thoogudeepa (@dasadarshan) March 17, 2021

Thaman S, a well-known music composer also took to Twitter to wish Puneeth for his birthday. He also wished him good luck with his upcoming film Yuvarathnaa. Thaman S is also the composer for the film.

Many Many More Hapoy Returns to Our Very Lovely Human A Great Person in Heart ðŸ–¤And My Dearest Brother @PuneethRajkumar ðŸ¥A Very Happiest Birthday ♥ï¸ Lots of Love to U dear brother.



APRIL 1ST ðŸ–¤ ITS GOONA BE A MASSIVE ONE ðŸ¥ðŸ’£ #Yuvarathnaa ðŸ˜ pic.twitter.com/YgSlNo1wMy — thaman S (@MusicThaman) March 17, 2021

Kichcha Sudeep also wished the star on his birthday. The wish was simple and sweet. He completed the wish with a smiling emoji.

Happy Returns and bst wshs @PuneethRajkumar ðŸ¤— — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) March 17, 2021

Danish Sait, actor Kubbra Sait's brother and also a TV presenter also wished him. Danish dubbed Puneeth as his 'mentor and support system'. He also called Puneeth a person with a heart 'the size of 2000 Olympic swimming pools'.

My mentor and constant support in the movie world, a friend who can break into passionate conversations about the charm of old Bengaluru, about travel, about TV shows at any point, a man with a heart the size of 2000 Olympic size pools- Happy Birthday @PuneethRajkumar anna â¤ï¸ — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) March 17, 2021

Dhruva Sarja also wished Puneeth with a simple wish and a photo of the two. Dhruva is the late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's younger brother. Dhruva and Puneeth are dressed in full-sleeved clothes and are looking smilingly at the camera.

Wish you Happy Birthday @PuneethRajkumar sir ðŸ˜Š Jai Hanuman ðŸ˜ŠðŸ‘ pic.twitter.com/I8fhsLvxMT — Dhruva Sarja (@DhruvaSarja) March 17, 2021

Puneeth Rajkumar will be seen next in Yuvarathanaa. The movie is slated to release on April 1, 2021. A teaser for a song from the film was released on the occasion of his birthday. He will also play the lead role in the upcoming film James.