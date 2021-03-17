Last Updated:

Puneeth Rajkumar's Birthday: Kichcha Sudeep, Dhruva Sarja Wish The Ace Actor

Puneeth Rajkumar's birthday saw a hoard of fans pouring birthday wishes for the Power Star. Celebrities and fans took to Twitter to wish the actor.

Nandini Iyengar
puneeth rajkumar's birthday

Puneeth Rajkumar is a well-known actor in the Kannada film industry. He is often also called 'Appu' after his appearance in the 2002 hit Appu. Puneeth Rajkumar's date of birth is March 17, 1975. The actor turned 46 years old. Fans and celebrities alike took to Twitter to wish the Natasarvabhowma actor on his birthday. On the occasion of his birthday, an exclusive poster of his upcoming film James was also released. The hashtag '#BoloBoloJames' was also introduced. 

Puneeth Rajkumar's Birthday

Puneeth Rajkumar's birthday called for a party on Twitter. The fans of the Appu actor wished the actor in Kannada and English. Fans included a hashtag, especially for the actor's birthday. - '#TheDayofYuvarathnaa'. Let's take a look at the birthday wishes for the Power star. 

Days before the actor's birthday, fans presented a special CDP for the occasion. They also had a special hashtag prepared for the event. Let's take a look:

In addition to the fans, celebrities also wished the actor for his birthday. Actor Darshan also sent his wishes for the star. Let's take a look:

Thaman S, a well-known music composer also took to Twitter to wish Puneeth for his birthday. He also wished him good luck with his upcoming film Yuvarathnaa. Thaman S is also the composer for the film.

Kichcha Sudeep also wished the star on his birthday. The wish was simple and sweet. He completed the wish with a smiling emoji.

Danish Sait, actor Kubbra Sait's brother and also a TV presenter also wished him. Danish dubbed Puneeth as his 'mentor and support system'. He also called Puneeth a person with a heart 'the size of 2000 Olympic swimming pools'.

Dhruva Sarja also wished Puneeth with a simple wish and a photo of the two. Dhruva is the late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's younger brother. Dhruva and Puneeth are dressed in full-sleeved clothes and are looking smilingly at the camera. 

Puneeth Rajkumar will be seen next in Yuvarathanaa. The movie is slated to release on April 1, 2021. A teaser for a song from the film was released on the occasion of his birthday. He will also play the lead role in the upcoming film James. 

 

 

 

