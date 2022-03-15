From his unparalleled performances in the films to acting every role like a perfectionist, the late Kannada actor, Puneeth Rajkumar, had left everybody shattered after his sad demise at an early age due to a heart attack. Puneeth's last contribution to the film industry, James, is all set to hit the theatres on March 17 and fans eagerly await seeing their favourite superstar in a film for the last time. Meanwhile, the makers of the highly-anticipated film held a grand pre-release event in Bengaluru.

Raghavendra and Shivarajkumar remember late brother Puneeth Rajkumar

Puneeth's family members and popular actors across the state attended the event dedicated to the late legendary actor, who passed away at the age of 46. Puneeth's elder brothers Raghavendra Rajkumar and Shivarajkumar went teary-eyed during the event. Raghavendra exclaimed how God stopped a perfectly running vehicle. He said that he is still limping around there and it makes him upset.

Shivarajkumar breaks into tears

Continuing his part, Raghavendra said that he himself suffered a heart attack, stroke and had a pacemaker fitted and still he is alive. He said that he will go looking for Puneeth, adding, "I will go where he’s. I can’t tolerate it anymore, I am ready to leave." Soon after his statement, Shivarajkumar broke into tears and said that it pained him a lot to see Ragu speak like that as they all are younger than him and he has to be Ragu suffering like that Appu leaving them.

Adding to it, Shivarajkumar said that he smiles, goes to shoot and does dubbing, but it is hurting inside. He said that the family has celebrated Puneeth (Appu) a lot as he was everyone's favourite. He asserted that he had not thought that a time would like this come, saying that he wished that his parents stayed with him for 100 years. Continuing in pain, Shivarajkumar said earlier his parents left him and now Puneeth also left and it is painful. He added, "When I was shooting in Krishnagiri, recently, the people of that place came to me and condoled his death. We were blessed to have a brother like that,' cited TV9 Kannada.

More on Puneeth Rajkumar's last film James

James stars Puneeth Rajkumar, Priya Anand, Au Prabhakar, Srikanth R. Sarathkumar, Hareesh Peradi among others. The film is due in cinemas this Thursday. The film will be dubbed in various languages and will release in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu. After passing away at an early age due to a heart attack, the late actor will be awarded an honorary doctorate posthumously by the University of Mysore (UoM) during the 102nd convocation on March 22.

Image: Instagram/@mr_360_dayanand